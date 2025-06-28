Business Mogul and Elder Statesman, Aminu Dantata, Dies at 94

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Elder statesman and business mogul, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, is dead. He died in the early hours of Saturday in United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the family.

He was aged 94.

Dantata, an uncle of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was widely known for his business and philanthropic activities

Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, late Dantata’s Personal Private Secretary (PPS), confirmed the death to reporters in Kano at the on Saturday morning.

In a heartfelt message, Junaid wrote, “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings. The Janazah details will be shared later, insha Allah.”

The revered elder statesman’s death marks the end of a significant era in Nigeria’s business and philanthropic community.

Alhaji Dantata, a member of the influential Dantata family of Kano, was known for his decades-long contributions to commerce, Islamic scholarship, education, and humanitarian causes.

He played a vital role in expanding the business empire inherited from his father, Alhassan Dantata, one of West Africa’s wealthiest men in the early 20th century.

Over the years, Alhaji Dantata diversified the family business into sectors including construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, and oil and gas. He also served in various public and private sector leadership positions, offering mentorship to generations of entrepreneurs and civic leaders.

Beyond business, he was widely revered for his modesty, religious devotion, and unwavering support for community development projects across the northern region. His charitable foundation and personal donations supported countless schools, mosques, health centres, orphanages, and widows.

The Janazah (funeral) details, according to the family, will be announced in due course.

