Between Abacha and his Successors

The national Orientation Agency has warned popular Abuja car dealer known as Sarkinmoto over a viral skit he made to promote one of his automotive products. According to the NOA, the video does a great disservice to civil servants at a time Nigerians are writhing under increasing social pressure from get-rich-quick schemes.

General SaniAbacha became Nigeria’s Head of State from November 1993 to June 8 1998. He became the Head of State after a bloodless coup that toppled the interim national government headed by late Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Since the death of Abacha, he has become the fall guy for everything negative about Nigeria. Granted that Abacha became the head of state through military coup, was his regime really the worst in Nigeria’s history?

Abacha may have stifled democracy and free speech just like his predecessors, but a second objective assessment of his regime shows that his government could be regarded as one of the best for the common masses.

For instance, in the handling of the petroleum industry which is the main revenue source of the country, Abacha remains the best Nigerian ruler till date. He was in power for barely five years. However, he only increased the price of petrol just one – on October 4, 1994 from #3.25k to #15 per litre.

In fact, when he took over power, the price was at #5 per litre but he reduced it to #3.25k to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

When he made the only increase in the price of petrol from #3.25k to #15 per litre, the outcry was so much that he bent backwards to reduce it to #11 per litre and that was the last increase in the price of petrol till his death.

How did Abacha maintain a steady price of #11 per litre from 0ctober 4 to June 8 1998, yet there was availability of the product and development till his death? At the same time, he established the petroleum trust fund (PTF) from the extra income from his just one increase in the product to tackle the deficit infrastructure in the country.

The PTF was headed by the then former head of state who later became one of Abacha’s successors, General Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari did fairly well as the chairman of the PTF of which the late Dr Dora Akunyili was a member.

In fact, Buhari performed far better as the chairman of the PTF than his entire eight years as president of Nigeria which was woeful and abysmal. Perhaps, the fear of Abacha gingered Buhari and his team to give their maximum performance as appointees of that regime.

Since the death of Abacha, several billions of dollars have been reportedly linked to him as stashed away stolen funds. If he actually stole that much, why was his regime better than those of his successors in many ways? Why was hunger at the time not as pervasive as it’s now? Why was general hardship more severe now than it was during the Abacha regime?

Abacha, in all respects, made some mistakes as Head of State. However, he remains a saint in comparison with the misgovernance of his successors.

IfeanyiMaduako, Owerri