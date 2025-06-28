  • Saturday, 28th June, 2025

Africa Polling Institute to Launch 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Data Report

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Africa Polling Institute (API) is set to launch its 2025 Social Cohesion Survey report on July 3, aimed at bridging the gap between data availability and practical application in fostering national unity and social harmony.

The report’s findings, API said, will highlight key issues affecting social cohesion in Nigeria, including low trust in government, high polarisation, and poor access to justice.

API’s Executive Director, Prof. Bell Ihua, speaking yesterday in Abuja, hinted the importance of equipping the media with data literacy skills to shape narratives that promote unity over division.

Ihua noted that recent findings reveal Nigerians tend to trust traditional and religious leaders more than governmental institutions.

He revealed that the upcoming report will be API’s fourth national report on social cohesion, providing insights into issues such as trust, social relations, and perceptions of national unity.

Ihua urged citizens to prioritise national identity over ethnic, regional, or religious affiliations, stating: “The workshop, themed ‘Promoting Effective Media Reportage Through the Use of Social Cohesion Data’, aimed to build the capacity of journalists and media professionals to interpret and apply social cohesion data in storytelling and advocacy for peace building and national integration.”

Experts at the workshop, however, emphasised the need for data-driven interventions to mitigate fragmentation and strengthen national cohesion, and for journalists to approach social cohesion reporting with professionalism and a strong sense of civic duty.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.