A Legacy Of Integrity

JANI IBRAHIM pays tribute to Cornelius Adebayo, a man committed to democratic principles

Nigeria mourns the passing of Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, a distinguished statesman and democracy champion who died on June 25, 2025, at age 84. His remarkable journey from humble beginnings to national prominence embodies the Nigerian dream and represents the finest ideals of democratic service.

Born February 24, 1941, in Oke-Onigbin, Kwara State, Chief Adebayo’s educational foundation began at All Saints Anglican School before advancing to the prestigious Barewa College, Zaria. His academic excellence continued at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1964-1967), and the University of Ghana, Legon (1967-1969), where he developed the intellectual prowess that would serve him throughout his distinguished career.

Chief Adebayo’s commitment to education manifested early when he became a lecturer at the University of Ife in 1969, later becoming the founding Head of the English Department at Kwara State College of Technology in 1973. His impact on education was further demonstrated during his tenure as Commissioner for Education in Kwara State (1975-1976), where he was instrumental in launching the Universal Primary Education program, constructing numerous secondary school classrooms, and helping abolish the shift system in primary schools. His support was crucial during the University of Ilorin’s formative years, providing the institution with a solid foundation.

Chief Adebayo’s political career began when he was elected Senator representing Kwara State under the Unity Party of Nigeria from 1979 to 1983. His brief but impactful tenure as Governor of Kwara State from October to December 1983 was interrupted by the military coup that brought General Muhammadu Buhari to power.

The true measure of Chief Adebayo’s character emerged during military rule. When General SaniAbacha offered him a ministerial position in 1993, he courageously declined, choosing principle over personal gain. This principled stance later led to his persecution by the military government.

Chief Adebayo’s most defining role came as a founding member and deputy leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), formed in 1994. This pro-democracy movement became the voice of resistance against military dictatorship and the conscience of a nation yearning for democratic governance. His commitment to the June 12 mandate and restoration of democracy never wavered, even when persecution intensified.

In 1995, following the Ilorin bomb explosion, he faced arrest and interrogation. When military persecution escalated in 1996, he was forced into exile in Canada, going into hiding disguised to escape arrest. Yet even in exile, his spirit remained unbroken, and his democratic commitment un-wavered.

With democracy’s return in 1999, President OlusegunObasanjo recognized Chief Adebayo’s expertise, appointing him Minister of Communications in July 2003. In this role, he championed NITEL’s privatization and worked tirelessly to modernize Nigeria’s telecommunications infrastructure. His vision for a connected Nigeria was evident in his support for expanding mobile telecommunications networks and advocating policies to bring communication technology nationwide.

His appointment as Minister of Works in September 2006 further demonstrated his versatility and commitment to national development, contributing to infrastructure projects that would benefit generations of Nigerians. Throughout his career, Chief Adebayo maintained the highest integrity standards. His daughter once recounted how, as a senator, he returned unspent estacode after a Russia trip – a testament to his honesty and accountability in public office. Such acts of integrity were rare then and remain exemplary today.

Whether as an educator shaping young minds, a communications minister connecting Nigeria to the world, or a works minister building national infrastructure, Chief Adebayo approached every responsibility with dedication and vision. His career demonstrates that true country service requires versatility, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

As a leader in Afenifere, he promoted Yoruba interests while maintaining sight of national unity, demonstrating his ability to balance ethnic advocacy with patriotic duty to Nigeria.

At 84, Chief Adebayo had lived a full and impactful life. From university lecture halls to Abuja’s corridors of power, from pro-democracy struggle trenches to ministerial responsibility heights, he served with distinction. Despite national prominence, he remained a son of Kwara State and servant of Nigeria.

Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo’s life represents the best of Nigerian democratic ideals. He understood that democracy requires constant vigilance, sacrifice, and commitment. His willingness to face persecution, exile, and hardship for democratic principles makes him a true hero.

As we bid farewell to this democratic giant, his legacy will continue inspiring future Nigerian leaders. His life teaches that true leadership requires courage amid adversity, integrity amid temptation, and unwavering commitment to the greater good.

Chief Adebayo fought the good fight, kept the faith, and finished his course with honour. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory guide us toward a more democratic, just, and prosperous Nigeria.

Ibrahim, FNSE, President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture