Tinubu Orders Comprehensive Personnel Audit, Skills Gap Analysis in Civil Service

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday disclosed that he has authorised a comprehensive personnel audit and skills gap analysis across the federal civil service to deepen capacity.

Declaring open in Abuja the International Civil Service Conference hosted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President opined that this will guarantee the high performance culture the country deserves by placing the right people in the right roles.

Besides, Tinubu maintained that innovation is a critical tool that will ensure that the civil service remains a dynamic, digital, ethical and globally competitive institution.

He also directed all ministries, extra-ministerial departments, and agencies to capture information and safeguard under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, and release it swiftly for public value, ensuring the highest data protection and privacy standards.

He said the theme of the conference: “Rejuvenate, Innovate & Accelerate!” was timely, apt and compelling as it captured the administration’s collective ambition to reimagine and reposition the service.

The President noted that an innovative civil service would enable the government to meet today’s needs and overcome tomorrow’s challenges.

Tinubu said: “Civil servants, you are not just the backbone of effective administration across borders but the very essence of it. Your role as the quiet architects of stability, innovation, and public trust is invaluable.

“The civil service as the vehicle through which the government delivers public goods, has steered us through economic cycles, constitutional transitions, and social democratic consolidation. Today, we stand on the sturdy foundation our predecessors built, and your leadership and stakeholder roles remain crucial and integral in modernising and fortifying the Civil Service for generations unborn.

“This vision aligns with our Renewed Hope Agenda, a comprehensive roadmap for building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria. At the heart of this Agenda is a public service that works efficiently and effectively for every Nigerian.

“A revitalised civil service is not a supporting actor but the central platform for delivering national transformation and the Renewed Hope Agenda, a future we can all look forward to with optimism. Your role in this transformation is indispensable”.

He lauded the international partners and delegates for rendering invaluable guidance towards building a world-class civil service that is efficient, accountable and people-centred.

The President also commended the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, for her outstanding leadership and tireless pursuit of reform.

He added that her stewardship has driven the successful implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025, marked by milestones such as digitalising work processes, continuous learning initiatives, and launching Service-Wise GPT – a homegrown AI tool to enhance policy execution and efficiency.

The President reinforced the administration’s commitment to workers’ wellbeing, particularly the new national minimum wage, the consequential adjustments to salaries arising from the new minimum wage, and the approval of the Pension Bond Scheme, among others.

He described those policy instruments as social compacts that reflected the recognition of the sacrifice and service of the workforce.

Tinubu urged all responsible stakeholders to prioritise the timely completion of this critical exercise to begin implementing targeted reforms and realise the full benefits of a more agile, competent, and responsive civil service.

The President described data as the new oil, which must be accurate and secure. He said sovereign data remains the lifeblood of every reform that is pursued, tasking the public service to publish verified datasets within the country and share them in internationally recognised repositories.

This, according to him, will allow global benchmarking organisations to track the country’s progress in real-time and help strengthen its position on the world stage.

He said the conference must be more than a ceremonial gathering or a talk shop that must catalyse real change. He charged all public service leaders and stakeholders to return to their institutions with renewed determination to infuse the systems with energy and purpose.

In her welcome remarks, Walson-Jack described the International Civil Conference, also attended by the Head of Civil Service of Kenya and delegates from Azerbaijan, Canada, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America as a defining moment for public service in Nigeria and across the globe.

She thanked the President for his belief in the vision and his message, which was a reminder that the Civil Service was not a backroom government but the backbone of national transformation.

She asserted that the conference was a model of innovation, fully self-funded through collaborations, strategic partnerships, resourcefulness, and support of corporate bodies and individuals.