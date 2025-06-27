  • Friday, 27th June, 2025

Tinubu Appoints Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Ismael Ahmed As Executive Chairman Of PCNGi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former senior special assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Ismael Ahmed, as Executive Chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi).

According to a release issued on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Ahmed will coordinate the operations of the presidential initiative, which is designed to alleviate the effects of removing fuel subsidies by offering cheaper, more affordable and cleaner energy options.

The PCNGi is a component of the Tinubu administration’s palliative intervention programme.

Ahmed, 45, is an alumnus of the University of Abuja, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Law degree in 2005. He was called to the bar in 2006 after attending the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

Thereafter, he went to Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, receiving a master’s degree in International Relations, Communications and Diplomacy in 2008.

Ahmed served as former President Buhari’s senior special assistant on the national social investment program between 2018 and 2022.

