Skyewise at 10: Celebrating a Decade of Powering Progress, Growth and Impact, Charts Bolder Future 

Skyewise Group, one of the fastest growing diversified integrated conglomerate, just recently concluded a week-long celebration that reflected not just a milestone, but a decade of resilience, growth, and impact. Founded by Dr. Elvis Abuyere, the wholly Nigerian-owned conglomerate has expanded across sectors including investment, automobile sales, finance, travel, and youth empowerment — emerging as a bold symbol of enterprise and innovation in today’s business landscape. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that having stepped into its second decade and with established operations in Abuja, Lagos, and Benin City, the Group aims to scale its footprint across Africa and become a globally competitive, even more socially responsible business that continues to empower people, drive economic growth, and set new standards for Nigerian enterprise on the world stage

In an increasingly competitive and unpredictable business climate, ten years is no small feat—especially for a wholly Nigerian-owned conglomerate operating across multiple sectors. But for Skyewise Group, the last decade has not only been about survival- it has been a bold journey of transformation, resilience and impact.

Founded by Dr. Elvis Abuyere, Skyewise Group has evolved into one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing diversified companies, with thriving interests in investment advisory, automobile sales, cooperative finance, travel and tourism, and corporate social responsibility. What began as a modest business vision has matured into a conglomerate that is not just turning profit, but creating meaningful opportunities for individuals, communities, and the economy at large.

“For me, it’s been 10 years of building a sustainable investment platform, 10 years of undoubted credibility, and 10 years of empowering society and giving back to people,” said Dr. Abuyere during the pre-celebration media chat. “We’ve achieved so much despite the challenges, and the next 10 years will be even more impactful—locally and globally”.

Commemorating a Decade of Excellence

To commemorate a decade of excellence and thriving against all odds, the Skyewise Group held a week-long celebration to mark its 10th anniversary in business. The festivities culminated in a grand gala night and a thanksgiving service, highlighting a decade of achievements and steady growth.

The commemorative activities kicked off on 31st May with a vibrant roadshow in Abuja, officially launching the anniversary events. This was followed by a series of engagements including a novelty football match, an open house and customer value drive, and a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The gala night, held on Friday, stood out as a highlight of the week, followed by a heartfelt thanksgiving service at Champion Faith Assembly, Abuja.

Speaking at the gala night, the CEO expressed deep gratitude to the company’s partners for their unwavering support over the years, acknowledging their vital role in the brand’s growth. He also commended the staff for their dedication and commitment, which, he noted, had enabled the group to break new ground and unlock fresh opportunities.

Reaffirming the company’s vision, he pledged that Skyewise Group would continue to deliver world-class services to its clients in Nigeria and across the West African sub-region. The group currently operates in various sectors, including loan facilities, automobile sales and services, among others.

The evening was further enlivened by a performance from award-winning music artist Timi Dakolo, who serenaded guests with his soulful songs. The celebration drew to a close with a thanksgiving service at Champion Faith Assembly, where the presiding pastor prayed for continued success for the company, the personal growth of its CEO, and the wellbeing of its staff and customers.

In a fitting conclusion to the festivities, select staff and partners were honoured for their contributions, with awards presented during the gala. The evening also featured fireworks, entertainment, and an abundance of food and drinks—offering a jubilant atmosphere to celebrate a decade of landmark achievements.

Meanwhile, the award of excellence recognised individuals and organisations who had made significant impact in the service of humanity. Some of those recognised at the award ceremony in Abuja include Rear Adiral Omor Emmanuel (rtd), Mrs Blessing Ogbonna, Mrs Joy Nosika, Mr. Innocent Onwumere and a host of others, as Dr. Abuyere, congratulated the award recipients for distinguishing themselves in their various endeavours.

For guests and award recipients alike, it was commendations for Skyewise Group to still be standing strong a decade later, despite the odds. The group was also commended for continuously giving value to its customers and clients.

Laying the Foundation for Growth, Push for the Future

Established in 2015, Skyewise Group was born from a deep desire to offer practical solutions to everyday financial and lifestyle challenges faced by Nigerians. Its flagship entity, Skyewise GIS, is a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-certified investment advisory firm that provides tailored financial guidance to both individuals and corporate organisations.

Alongside this, the Group rapidly diversified to include Skyewise Automobiles, which has grown into a reputable auto dealership redefining vehicle sales and servicing in Nigeria. Then came Skyewise Travels and Tours, offering functional and affordable logistics for travel within and outside the country.

In response to a growing demand for financial flexibility, the company launched Skyewise Cooperative, its associate finance arm. Through this platform, members can access soft loans and fixed deposit opportunities that support their economic activities.

What perhaps most distinguishes the Group, however, is its commitment to social impact through Skyewise Foundation, the conglomerate’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm. Through targeted initiatives such as youth empowerment, skill acquisition, and outreach to persons with disabilities, the Foundation is helping young Nigerians transition from dependency to enterprise.

In the past decade, Skyewise Group has created hundreds of jobs, supported the growth of small businesses, and provided strategic investment advice to thousands. It has also trained youths in vocational skills ranging from digital marketing and fashion design to auto mechanics and catering, contributing directly to poverty reduction and economic inclusivity.

At its core, Skyewise Group remains rooted in its founding values: integrity, credibility, innovation, and impact. These are not just slogans, but guiding principles that influence how the company operates and engages with society.

As the company looks beyond its 10th anniversary, it is clear that Skyewise Group is more than a conglomerate; it is a movement—one that champions economic empowerment, local ingenuity, and sustainable development.

Under Dr. Abuyere’s leadership, the Group is not only rewriting the narrative of Nigerian enterprise but also laying the blueprint for what responsible capitalism can look like on the continent and even beyond.

And after a decade of proving what is possible with established operations in Lagos, Abuja and Benin City, the Skyewise Group is only just getting started.

In this second decade and even more, the Group aims to scale its footprint across Africa and become a globally competitive, even more socially responsible business that continues to empower people, drive economic growth, and set new standards for Nigerian enterprise on the world stage.