Showmax Streams Kambili Ofili’sEmotional Film ‘Shaping Us’

‘Shaping Us,’ the emotionally layered directorial debut from Kambili Ofili, is now streaming on Showmax. With compelling performances by Uzoamaka Power and Bucci Franklin, the film explores the deeply personal and often unspoken experiences of divorce, infertility, and postpartum depression, issues that continue to be misunderstood and rarely represented in Nigerian cinema.

Set against the backdrop of a dinner gathering hosted by Biodun (Floyd Igbo) and his wife, Ara (Kambili Ofili), ‘Shaping Us’ peels back the layers of marital and societal expectations. The couple, who once struggled for years with infertility, appear to be celebrating a long-awaited pregnancy. But as the evening unfolds, a deeper emotional tension rises—not just between them, but among their guests.

At its core, ‘Shaping Us’ is a layered ensemble drama that follows three couples, each at a different stage in their relationship, facing quiet struggles that often go unspoken. There’s the married pair grappling with a long history of trying to conceive, another navigating the emotional aftermath of childbirth, and a friendship slowly shifting into something more intimate. Over the course of one evening, old wounds surface, truths are challenged, and the bonds between them are tested.

Also starring Nosa Afolabi (popularly known as Lasisi Elenu), Jordan Bangoji, and Omowunmi Dada, the ensemble cast rounds out a night filled with hidden emotions, awkward truths, and moments of vulnerability. From Maks and Kwame’s budding relationship to the emotional outbursts around the dinner table, the story carefully shows how different people carry the weight of societal and personal expectations.