Senate Urges FG to Immortalise Ex-Gov Adebayo, Prof. Aminu for National Service

The Senate yesterday called on the federal government to immortalise former Kwara State Governor, late Cornelius Adebayo, and former Minister of Education, late Professor Jibril Aminu, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to national development.

This resolution followed the unanimous adoption of two separate motions presented by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, and Senator Abass Iya, during plenary.

While leading the debate, Senator Ashiru paid glowing tributes to Adebayo, describing him as a principled leader whose service to the nation stood as a beacon of integrity and patriotism.

On his part, Senator Iya celebrated the legacy of Professor Aminu, praising his immense impact on Nigeria’s educational sector and diplomacy.

In its prayers, the Senate urged the federal government to name national monuments or institutions after both men, to ensure their legacies endure for future generations.

The lawmakers also observed a minute of silence in honour of the deceased and resolved to send official delegations to condole with their respective families.

Both Adebayo and Aminu were widely regarded as elder statesmen, with decades of public service that left indelible marks on Nigeria’s political and educational landscape.