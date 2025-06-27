Senate Confirms Leadership of Boards for Three Regional Development Commissions

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





In a significant move aimed at accelerating regional development, the Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointments of key officials to lead three newly created regional development commissions.

They are, the South West Development Commission (SWDC), South-South Development Commission (SSDC), and the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

The confirmations followed the consideration and adoption of reports by the Senate Committees overseeing each commission during plenary.

For the South West Development Commission, the Senate confirmed Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Chairman and Dr. Charles Akindiji Akinola as Managing Director.

Others confirmed as Executive Directors include Mr. Olusegun Joshua Olufehinti (Projects), Mr. Tele Ogunjobi (Finance), Rt. Hon. Barr. Funmilayo Tejuosho (Corporate Services), Mr. Fatai Ibikunle (Commercial & Environmental Development), and Alhaji Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola (Social & Human Capital Development).

The board also includes representatives from across the South West and other geopolitical zones, such as Hon. Bolaji Idris Ariyo (Lagos), Hon. Scholastic Olanike Omoworare (Osun), and Rear Admiral Abdul Biu Adamu (North East), among others.

In the South-South Development Commission, Hon. Chibudom Nwuche was confirmed as Chairman, while Usoro Offiong Akpabio takes the helm as Managing Director.

Others appointed as Executive Directors are Hon. Marcus Nle Eji, Engr. Aganaba Preye Steven, Dr. Timi Alari Ayibatonye, Hon. Joseph Ugheoke, and Ambassador Sony Abang.

Confirmed board members represent all six South-South states and other zones, including figures like Rt. Hon. Larry Odey (Cross River) and Barr. Femi Osie (Edo).

For the North Central Development Commission, the Senate approved the appointments of Cosmas T. Akighir as Chairman and Tsenyil Cyril Yiltsen as Managing Director. Other Executive Directors include James Abel Uloko, Princess Atika Ajanah, Hajia Bilqis Jimoke Sanni, Hajia Aishatu Rujui Ibrahim, and Muhammad Bashar.

The NCDC board comprises nominees from all six North Central states as well as representatives from the remaining geopolitical zones.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the session, lauded the confirmations as a bold step toward equitable national development.

He said the newly constituted boards are expected to drive infrastructure, economic empowerment, and capacity-building projects in their respective regions.

The establishment of these commissions, modeled after the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), marks a legislative milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to tackle regional disparities and promote inclusive growth.

