  • Friday, 27th June, 2025

Rotary International District 9111 Inaugurates Sickle Cell Disease Centre

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Rotary International District 9111 is set to inaugurate  Sickle Cell Disease Centre at the State General Hospital, Ota, Ogun State, tomorrow, June 28, 2025.

Rotary International District 9111 District Governor, Rotarian Dr Oluwole Kukoyi, disclosed that “the ultra modern Sickle Cell Disease Centre facility is poised to cater for and revolutionise care for individuals living with sickle cell disorder in Nigeria and beyond.” 

According to Kukoyi, “This Star project is a beacon of Rotary’s compassion and global reach. With the Sickle Cell Disease Centre, we have provided hope and succor for families affected by this condition.”

Also speaking on the development,  the District’s Fundraising Committee Chair, Rotarian Bamidele Onalaja, stated that the facility was built by donations for Rotarians in District 9111 and fully equipped with state of the art medical equipments by Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation (TRF).”

Onalaja added:“The inauguration  will be graced by Honourable Commissioner for Health Ogun State, Dr. Tomi Coker, as Chief Host, ably led by the  District Governor Rtn. Dr. Oluwole Kukoyi and other Rotary leaders.”

Onalaja further noted that “the facility is expected to serve as a critical healthcare hub for diagnosis, treatment, education, and support services for sickle cell patients in Ogun State and beyond.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.