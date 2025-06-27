Rotary International District 9111 Inaugurates Sickle Cell Disease Centre

Rotary International District 9111 is set to inaugurate Sickle Cell Disease Centre at the State General Hospital, Ota, Ogun State, tomorrow, June 28, 2025.

Rotary International District 9111 District Governor, Rotarian Dr Oluwole Kukoyi, disclosed that “the ultra modern Sickle Cell Disease Centre facility is poised to cater for and revolutionise care for individuals living with sickle cell disorder in Nigeria and beyond.”

According to Kukoyi, “This Star project is a beacon of Rotary’s compassion and global reach. With the Sickle Cell Disease Centre, we have provided hope and succor for families affected by this condition.”

Also speaking on the development, the District’s Fundraising Committee Chair, Rotarian Bamidele Onalaja, stated that the facility was built by donations for Rotarians in District 9111 and fully equipped with state of the art medical equipments by Global Grant from The Rotary Foundation (TRF).”

Onalaja added:“The inauguration will be graced by Honourable Commissioner for Health Ogun State, Dr. Tomi Coker, as Chief Host, ably led by the District Governor Rtn. Dr. Oluwole Kukoyi and other Rotary leaders.”

Onalaja further noted that “the facility is expected to serve as a critical healthcare hub for diagnosis, treatment, education, and support services for sickle cell patients in Ogun State and beyond.”