Nigerian Filmmaker, Joel Benson, Makes History with Emmy Win for ‘Madu’





* First Nigerian to win an Emmy for Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary.

Nigerian documentary filmmaker, Joel Kachi Benson, made history at the 2025 News and Documentary Emmy Awards in New York City as ‘Madu,’ the Disney original documentary he co-directed with Oscar nominee Matt Ogens, clinched a major win.

The film, which was nominated in the Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary and Outstanding Direction (Documentary) categories, took home the award for Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary. With this win, Benson becomes the first Nigerian to take home an Emmy in that category.

“I’m deeply honoured to have ‘Madu’ win an Emmy. It speaks volumes about how far a story can travel with the right messaging. ‘Madu’ exemplifies the resilient spirit of Nigerian youths and I’m happy that the story has resonated with many beyond Nigeria,” Benson said.

‘Madu’ follows the story of young ballet dancer Anthony Madu, who went viral in 2020 after a video of him dancing barefoot in the rain captured global attention.

The documentary traces Anthony’s journey from his modest background in Nigeria to the United Kingdom, where he earned a scholarship to Elmhurst Ballet School to refine his talent.

The feature-length film explores the triumphs and trials of Anthony’s path—from the joy of receiving a scholarship to the emotional toll of leaving his family behind. Despite the obstacles, Anthony remains committed to his dream, refusing to give up even when the future seems uncertain.

Before its African premiere at the iREP International Documentary Film Festival last year, ‘Madu’ screened at major global festivals including its World Premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

This Emmy win further cements Benson’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s foremost impact storytellers. In 2019, he became the first Nigerian to win the Venice Lion award for virtual reality with Daughters of Chibok. Its sequel, Mothers of Chibok, premiered earlier this year in Nigeria, and is currently touring the global film festival circuit.

Through his Lagos-based production company, JB Multimedia Studios, Benson continues to push the boundaries of impact storytelling, highlighting everyday heroes, hidden struggles and transformative journeys across Africa.

“Stories like ‘Madu’ reinforce my belief that documentaries truly can change lives,” he added.