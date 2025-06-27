NCDMB, Dangote Refinery Inaugurate Joint Committee to Deepen Local Content at Facility

Peter Uzoho





Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Company have inaugurated a Joint Technical Committee (JTC) aimed at advancing local content implementation during the operational phase of the 650,000 barrels per day refinery plant.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place on Tuesday at the Dangote Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, marked a pivotal moment in fostering strategic collaboration between both institutions, and was a significant move to reinforce local content development in the oil and gas sector.

The ceremony presided by Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, and Group Vice President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Group, Chief Edwin Devakumar, featured the formal sign-off of the Committee’s Terms of Reference (ToR), a guided tour of the refinery, other critical facilities, and the official commencement of the JTC’s responsibilities.

A statement signed by General Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, explained the visit also featured presentation of the certificate of the Nigerian Content Downstream Operator of the Year Award won by Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Company at the inaugural Champions of Nigerian Content Awards held recently in May.

Executive Secretary NCDMB made the presentation to President of Dangote Group, Alhalji Aliko Dangote, who expressed delight at the recognition, stating that he would display the certificate proudly in his office.

Ogbe congratulated Dangote Group on the successful development and commissioning of the largest single train refinery in the world, as well as petrochemical and fertiliser plants, describing the projects as a “historic milestone” not only for Nigeria but also for the entire continent.

He emphasised that Dangote Refinery stood as a testament to the success of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010 and the transformative potential of Nigerian-led industrial projects.

“At an optimal daily production capacity of 650,000 barrels, this refinery will significantly enhance Nigeria’s energy security and contribute to the supply of refined petroleum products across West Africa,” the executive secretary stated.

“Nigerians have to own the plant; we have to make sure that the plant works well. We have to secure it, we have to maintain it,” he added.

He said NCDMB would continue to collaborate with Dangote Petroleum Refinery, while highlighting the need to ensure more value retention in the sector, as mandated by the NOGICD Act 2010.

Ogbe demanded compliance with Sections 32 and 33 of the NOGICD Act, with particular reference to local manpower utilisation and requirements for NCDMB’s approval prior to the engagement of expatriates.

He stated, “The NOGICD Act stipulates that no expatriate can be employed in any organisation in the oil and gas industry without the prior approval of the NCDMB. We will work with you. We have to protect jobs for Nigerians.”

He said commended the company for training and employing Nigerian engineers.

Ogbe said, “This collaboration must ensure qualified Nigerians are given opportunities across all operational roles. It is critical to job creation, skills development, and national capacity building in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The NCDMB boss also urged Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals to support its initiative aimed at developing oil and gas industrial parks across the country to foster local content and manufacturing in the oil and gas sector.

He explained that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme (NOGaPS) sought to create an enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the sector.

He said NOGaPS was conceived by the board to develop facilities close to oil fields where manufacturing of oil and gas components, as well as research and development could be carried out.

“We would like Dangote to support one of our major activities, which is the oil and gas industrial parks scheme. The parks are aimed at creating an enabling environment for SMEs in the industry to do fabrication, among others, and create more jobs for Nigerians,” Ogbe said.

In his welcome address, Devakumar stated that the Dangote refinery project and NCDMB had been working together and promoting local content development during the construction stages of the project.

He stated, “We can’t say we have achieved everything, but there is opportunity to do more.

“We are grateful to the NCDMB for all their support and advice. As entrepreneurs, we are trying to optimise costs. It is a Nigerian company; it is also an entrepreneur-driven company. As a Nigerian company, the focus will be on Nigerian content. As an entrepreneur-driven company, it will be cost-focused.”

Devakumar underscored the long-standing commitment of Dangote Group to national development and capacity-building, remarking that the group’s vision is to grow Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

The highpoint of the visit was the inauguration of the committee’s members.

According to the statement, the committee is tasked with ensuring the implementation of local content in refinery operations.

Its core objectives include promoting the use of Nigerian skilled manpower, services, and locally sourced materials, in compliance with Section 3 of the NOGICD Act.

They will also support Dangote Refinery in aligning its operational procedures with the Act’s requirements.

In his acceptance remarks, Director of Corporate Services at NCDMB and Chair of the Committee, Mr. Abdulmalik Halilu, expressed gratitude to the leadership of both organisations.

Halilu reiterated the committee’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of local content enforcement and fostering measurable outcomes that will benefit the Nigerian economy.