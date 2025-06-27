Johnnie Walker Takes the Spotlight at Island BlockParty

Johnnie Walker brought a fresh twist to Lagos nightlife on Saturday, June 14, with the official Nigerian launch of its newest variant, Johnnie Walker Blonde, at the high-energy Island BlockParty.

The much-anticipated debut of the lighter, subtly sweet Scotch whisky lit up one of the city’s biggest youth culture events, blending music, style, and bold flavour to introduce a whisky made for a new generation of expressive drinkers.

Designed to be effortlessly mixed—often with lemonade—Johnnie Walker Blonde offers a smooth, playful alternative to traditional whisky. “It’s more than a new variant—it is a bold invitation to the new generation to experience whisky in a lighter, fun and unconventional way,” said Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers and Advocacy at Diageo South, West and Central Africa.

Agu described the variant as an unmistakable character stating that with the sweet notes of vanilla, caramel, and a touch of bright citrus, “it’s a whisky that speaks to a new generation ready to rewrite the rules and walk their own path– with style, flavour and unmistakable character.”

“Johnnie Walker Blonde celebrates those who move differently, read the pulse of the room, and own it- that’s the spirit of Lagos, and that’s exactly what we brought to life at the Island BlockParty,” she added.

The night was electric with performances by South African Amapiano star Tyler ICU, who had the crowd dancing with his genre-bending sound, while rising Nigerian star BLNDE delivered an energetic set that echoed the drink’s vibrant spirit. A surprise appearance by Odumodublvck sent the crowd into a frenzy, sealing the night as one to remember.

The event drew a glittering crowd of cultural tastemakers and celebrities including Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Enioluwa, Dearryonne, and style icons like Hermes and Hameedah, all bringing their signature flair to the launch.

From the immersive Blonde Corner and Blonde Door installation to custom photo ops and signature cocktails, guests were treated to a multisensory experience that matched the drink’s bold new direction.