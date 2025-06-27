Infrastructure: Ekiti RAAMP Begins Digitization of Rural Roads

… Trains 46 enumerators on NiRTIMS

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has commenced a 5-day training for 46 enumerators on the operationalization of Nigeria Rural Transport Infrastructure Management System (NiRTIMS) for the digitization of rural roads in Ekiti State.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at the opening session of the training, the national coordinator of RAAMP, Alhaji Aminu Mohammed said the NiRTIMS training became necessary in order to prioritise projects based on available resources.

Mohammed who was represented by the national GIS officer, Mr Olusola Olujayetan, added that NiRTIMS which is a data-driven decision-making system would help in determining the appropriate intervention for each of the captured road.

He disclosed that the data collected by the enumerators would serve as the input for the system which would then make decisions based on the data collected.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Project Coordinator, Hon Sunday Adunmo had said that the captured rural roads would be digitized to carry distinct features that would be used for proper identification and prioritization of the roads.

Adunmo who was represented by the Project’s Infrastructure Engineer, Dr Olukayode Ibijola stated that the future of Ekiti State road infrastructure database rests on the success of the enumeration exercise.

He therefore charged the enumerators to handle the assignment with conscientiousness and honesty so that errors that are capable of jeopardizing the state road infrastructure database can be avoided.

“It is very important to tell the enumerators involved in this assignment that their efforts would have vital implication on the future of Ekiti State. I therefore implore you to be serious, honest and contribute your quota to the development of Ekiti State by being thorough, knowing fully that any errors committed on the project will affect the future of Ekiti road infrastructure database”, Adunmo warned.