I’m Vulnerable without My husband, Says Ajimobi’s Wife

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The wife of the immediate-past Governor of Oyo State, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Florence, has said not having her husband around in the last five years has made her so vulnerable, adding that she is stronger and better by the grace of God and the lessons her husband taught her while alive.

She said this at the fifth annual memorial fidau prayer for the first two-term governor of Oyo State, held at his Oluyole Estate, Ibadan residence.

Ajimobi died in Lagos on June 25, 2020, after a brief illness arising from COVID 19 complications.

According to her, she remembers her husband as a friend, mentor, and leader who was always supportive, stating that he was a principled and disciplined man who was forgiving and eloquent.

Despite the challenges she has faced since his passing, she said she is determined to uphold his legacy and continue his work, while thanking supporters of her husband known as Ajumose Marines for standing by her.

She said: “Five years and it just seems like yesterday to me. I lost a friend, because my husband was not just my husband, he was my friend. He was my number one supporter, mentor and leader. Indeed, he was my cheerleader.

“So not having him around me just makes me feel so vulnerable. But honestly, I want to say thank you to the Almighty God. The one who has kept me going, the one who has sustained me, and the one who has enabled me to be able to stand on my feet.

“Life has not been the same. But I know that one day everybody has to go. He’s not the first to go, and he won’t be the last to go. It’s what we call God’s time. When it is our time, we all will go. I miss him so much. I really do miss him. But I know that what he would want is for me to be strong and uphold his legacy.

“And that’s what I’m doing today, trying to keep the flag flying and holding forth on his behalf. But it has been a tough journey, been a tough five years, tough season. I have seen people in different capacities. I have seen people for who they are. But, like I always say, thank you, God.”

Present at the prayer sessions include Governor Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal; wife of the deceased, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi; two former Deputy Governors, Moses Alake-Adeyemo and Rauf Olaniyan; Senators Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South); Fatai Buhari (Oyo North); the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Senator Teslim Folarin and former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.