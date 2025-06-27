IG Orders  Probe of  Alleged Police Pension Fraud

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegations raised in a viral video by a retired Superintendent of Police concerning the welfare and retirement benefits of police pensioners.

The IG therefore, tasked the NPF Pensions Limited to urgently examine the claims, identify any possible lapses, and ensure that appropriate action is taken to address the concerns raised.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the Police were not insensitive to the plight of its pensioners, many of whom dedicated their lives to the service and safety of the nation.

“The IG views the welfare of both serving and retired officers as a priority and recognises that timely and adequate pension administration is crucial to sustaining morale and institutional integrity.

“While efforts have consistently been made to improve the pension system, the IG acknowledged the importance of constructive feedback in prompting necessary reforms.

“The IG reassures all officers, both serving and retired, and their families of the Force’s commitment to improved welfare and building a system that honours their sacrifices.”

Egbetokun urges stakeholders to remain calm and patient as the NPF Pensions carries out its investigations and engages relevant agencies to ensure lasting solutions.