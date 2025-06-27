FG Distributes Free Cooking  Gas Cylinders in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

As part to curb global warming due to environmental pollution, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, in collaboration with the Decade of Gas Initiative yesterday, flagged off the distribution of free cooking gas cylinders to approximately 250 women in Sokoto State.

Speaking at the event in Sokoto, Ekpo maintained that the distribution of cylinders is part of the government’s initiative to provide 1 million homes with access to clean cooking by the year 2030.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu approved the initiative because he was concerned about the health of his people.

He encouraged the women to transit from cooking with firewood, kerosene, and charcoal to LPG, noting that it is clean, safe, and beneficial for the environment.

Ekpo warned the women not to sell the cylinders, stating that gas would be available to them at a reduced rate.

Earlier, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State thanked the minister for choosing Sokoto from the North West to flag off the programme.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for choosing Sokoto as the venue for the programme.

He maintained that the initiative would promote the use of LPG as a cleaner and more efficient energy source.

He further explained that it will also reduce deforestation and environmental degradation and enhance economic empowerment for women and youths

“This initiative is timely, visionary, and commendable.”

“We are grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for this laudable intervention.”

The distribution is aimed at enhancing economic empowerment and improving energy access.

On his part the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111 thanked the federal government for the initiative.

He urged the federal government to make the gas affordable, available stressing that the program should also be sustained.