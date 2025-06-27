‘Eradication of Torture, Needs Collaboration of All Stakeholders’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A call has gone for collaboration of all stakeholders, including citizens and all civil society organisations (CSOs) to eradicate torture in the country.

Speaking at the 2025 Commemoration of the International Day Against Victims of Torture, organised by the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), yesterday in Abuja, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba while appreciating all stakeholders for efforts at eradicating torture in the country, said more collaborations is needed to put a stop to the scourge.

She said: “The eradication of torture in Nigeria requires sincere collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, particularly citizens and CSOs, who play key roles in highlighting incidences of torture and advocating necessary measures to prevent and penalise such incidences.”

She added: “As you may be aware, the Federal Ministry of Justice has over the years focused on prevention of torture through creating awareness and sensitization of law enforcement organisations, and initiating reform of our legal and regulatory frameworks on torture prevention and penalisation.”

“In this regard, the ministry, through the Committee against Torture (CATN) has concluded work on the establishment of the Implementing Regulations for the Anti-Torture Act, 2017. The Regulations make provisions for specific matters that hitherto hindered the implementation of the Anti-Torture Act, such as procedures for the institution of criminal proceedings for offenders, right to medical examination, rehabilitation of victims of torture, among others.

“The Anti-Torture Regulations are currently in the process of being gazetted which will enable it come into force, in line with the requirements of the law.”

She stated that: “In addition, the ministry, in line with the recommendations of the United Nations Committee Against Torture (CAT), has also begun reviewing the Anti-Torture Act, to address inherent gaps for effectiveness. Other preventive measures we have taken include conducting visits to places of detention and making recommendations to relevant authorities for improvement in the management of detainees, particularly in Nigeria’s correctional facilities. We have also established our National Preventive Mechanism under the National Human Rights Commission, in line with international obligations under the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT).”

“However, we cannot accomplish our objectives without your support. We are open to strategic partnerships and collaboration with development partners and experts on improving efficacy of our reforms and driving initiatives that improve the torture situation in Nigeria.”

According to her, “Torture is an abhorrent act and must be shunned by all. While we continue to record successes in the reforms and measures taken to prevent torture, these measures must necessarily translate to a reduction in the incidence of torture in Nigeria. Accordingly, the Ministry is poised to go beyond prevention, and to advocate institutional reforms to address and punish offenders, as a means of deterrence to the commission of this crime. We cannot continue to pay lip service to the commission of this crime, if we want to see change. It is for this reason that I wish to use this opportunity to encourage stakeholders, CSOs and development partners to support our efforts, to enable us achieve our desired objectives.”

She added: “The crime of torture is one that affects us all as a society, and requires collaborative efforts to not only disabuse public officials from its use, but to discourage the practice which appears to have become an abhorrent culture in our places of detention.”

“Every human deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. The use of torture is a criminal offence and prohibited in all circumstances. All stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors must speak with one voice against the perpetrators of torture, and for all who suffer at their hands, in order to build a better, more humane society for all people everywhere.”

On his part, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Olukayode Egbetokun, said the police as an organisation dedicated to upholding human rights and the rule of law, recognises the profound physical and psychological trauma inflicted upon victims of torture.

Egbetokun, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Legal, DCP Daniel Haliba, said: “We acknowledge the resilience and courage of survivors who, despite their suffering, continue to advocate for justice, accountability and healing.”

“We reaffirm our commitment to preventing torture by advocating for policies and practices that uphold human dignity and prevent torture in all its forms.”

He added that: “We call upon government institutions and individuals to join us in this critical effort. Together, we can strengthen legal frameworks to prevent torture and ensure accountability, provide comprehensive psychological and legal assistance.”

“Let us work together to create a future where human rights are respected and all individuals can live with dignity.”

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Tony Ojukwu, in his remarks said the NHRC is willing to work with the Ministry of Justice and other stakeholders to eradicate torture.

Ojukwu, who was represented by his Special Adviser and Director Monitoring Department, Benedict Agu, said: “We are committed to working closely with the Ministry of Justice, the National Committee Against Torture, and all other relevant actors to ensure that Nigeria lives up to its constitutional and international human rights commitments always.”

“We commend the Federal Government of Nigeria for the progressive steps it has taken to align with its international obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Torture (UNCAT) through the enactment of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) Act 20215, the Anti-Torture Act 2017 and the establishment of the National Committee Against Torture, which brings together government agencies, civil society organisations, and academia, are important strides towards a coordinated and comprehensive approach to eliminating torture in our country.”

He noted that: “There is also the establishment of the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) “ stressing that: “However, it is worthy of note that the Fundamental law in Nigeria, the 1999 Constitution, under section 34 provides for the right to the dignity of the human person.”

He said: “Nonetheless, much work remains. Preventing torture is not only a legal obligation it is a moral imperative. It requires consistent political will, strengthened oversight mechanisms, proper training of security and Law Enforcement Agencies, and the empowerment of victims through legal, social, humanitarian and medical services.”

“At the NHRC, we remain committed to our mandate to promote, protect, and enforce the human rights of everyone, including all who have suffered grievous human rights violations/abuses with regards to torture.”

Kabiru Elayo of the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), in his goodwill message, acknowledged the importance of collaboration to succeed in eradicating torture.

He said: “We acknowledge that torture is not only a violation of fundamental human rights, but a direct attack on human dignity, the rule of law, and public trust in justice institutions.”

“The NPM stands as a safeguard to ensure that no person, regardless of their status subjected to abuse or neglect while in detention or under any form of custodial authority.”