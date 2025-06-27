DHQ Prioritises Non-kinetic Approach to Countering Violent Extremism

Linus Aleke writes that implementing strategies that focus on winning hearts and minds through non-kinetic means will address the root causes of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other emerging security threats, and promote sustainable peace and national security.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is prioritising a non-kinetic approach to countering violent extremism, focusing on winning the hearts and minds of the populace.

This strategic shift underscores the recognition that military action alone is insufficient to address the complex drivers of insurgency and terrorism. By engaging local communities, promoting social cohesion and addressing the root causes of radicalisation, the military aims to build trust and foster a collaborative environment that supports sustainable peace and security.

This approach aligns with global best practices in counter-terrorism, where the importance of soft power and community-centric strategies is increasingly acknowledged. Through this initiative, the Nigerian military demonstrates its commitment to a holistic approach to security, one that balances military strength with social understanding and community engagement.

It is on this premise that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Department of Civil-Military Relations organised the Maiden Annual Defence Headquarters Civil-Military Relations Conference to chart a way forward in dismantling the strongly held negative perception about the Nigerian military.

This will set the stage for robust civil-military engagement, leading to winning the hearts and minds of the civilian populace, who will contribute their quota to the nation’s counter-insurgency effort by willingly cooperating with troops in intelligence sharing.

With credible and actionable intelligence from the masses, the ongoing terror war will be half won, as terrorist, bandit and kidnap kingpins will be taken out and their terror networks dismantled. This will pave the way for farmers in local communities to return to their farms without fear of terror attacks, guaranteeing food security, better nutrition, an improved standard of living and, above all, peace and tranquility, economic growth and sustainable development.

Speaking at the conference, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, ordered military commanders to protect communities within their areas of responsibility to build trust and reverse the negative perception that the Nigerian military is an occupying force. General Musa stated that historically, the relationship between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the civilian population has, at times, been characterised by suspicion, fear, and mistrust. The CDS stressed that this unfortunate legacy has often hampered the ability to effectively work together, particularly in times of crisis or national emergency.

He said, “The military has been seen not as a partner in progress, but as an occupying force, alien to the people it is meant to serve and protect. Today, we must acknowledge that perception and commit ourselves to changing it. The reality is that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a constitutionally established institution, deeply rooted in democratic principles and accountable to the Nigerian people.” The mandate of the military, he explained, is to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country and support civil authority in ensuring peace, stability, and development. He posited that the overarching goal of the conference is to win the hearts and minds of citizens and shift from a purely kinetic, force-based approach to one that prioritises trust-building, respect for human rights, and community partnership.

He stated that the theme of the conference, “Winning Hearts and Minds: Non-Kinetic Approaches to National Security,” encapsulates this new direction, stressing that it challenges the military to think beyond weapons and warfare.

“It calls us to invest in human security, to build resilient communities, and to reinforce the idea that every Nigerian, whether in uniform or not, has a stake in the peace and prosperity of our great nation,” he said.

In his keynote address, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, applauded the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for recognising the urgent need to bridge the widening gap between the military and the civilians they are sworn to protect. Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Ogbodo Nnam, the Minister stressed that the conference was not just timely but essential. He stated that the conference was a recognition that the military’s effectiveness and efficiency depend on the full ownership and participation of all Nigerians. According to him, “The reality we face today is uncomfortable but undeniable: a trust deficit exists between the military and many segments of the Nigerian population. Civilians, in some quarters, perceive the Armed Forces not as partners in peace but as a force of aggression, brutal, offensive and distant. This perception, whether based on history, misinformation or isolated incidents, poses a grave threat to national unity and stability. Yet, let us remember that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are not a foreign entity. They are not a detached machinery. They are a national institution, owned, funded and mandated by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on behalf of every Nigerian citizen. In truth, the Armed Forces belong to the people.”

Therefore, he said, “It is time for our people to reclaim that ownership. It is time for Nigerians to see the military as an integral part of our national family – not an occupying force, but a force for good, for protection and for progress.”

This conference, he said, marks a crucial step toward achieving that vision. “By focusing on non-kinetic strategies, dialogue, community engagement, media sensitisation and humanitarian collaboration, we affirm that national security is not only about firepower. It is also about trust, empathy and partnership. As the Minister of Information and National Orientation, I see an enormous role for the media and public communication in this mission. We must be deliberate in reshaping the public narrative about our Armed Forces. We must amplify stories of sacrifice, community service, lives saved and dignity restored. We must challenge misinformation and foster responsible reporting,” he said.

In his welcome address, Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole, regretted the growing disconnect between the military and the civilian populations. He said the military is not an isolated institution but part of the people, for the people and from the people. Acknowledging the perception gap about the Nigerian military, Bankole posited that the military and other critical stakeholders have gathered at the conference to bridge the perception gap that threatens not only the morale of troops but also the effectiveness of operations. He stated that the conference will explore ideas that will allow the Armed Forces of Nigeria to complement kinetic operations with meaningful civil engagements. Bankole also restated the need to promote patriotism and collective responsibility among all citizens to build enduring peace in the country.

According to him, “It is our hope that the outcomes of this conference will provide actionable recommendations and sustainable frameworks that will build bridges of trust, encourage collaboration and ensure that civilians begin to truly own and trust their military as partners in progress.”

To achieve these lofty ideals, the conference recommends a wide range of solutions, as encapsulated in the communiqué, including but not limited to the following:

“The Federal Government, National Security Council, and Ministries and Departments and Agencies should adopt a comprehensive human security framework that integrates economic, food, health, environmental, personal, community, and political dimensions into national planning, ensuring freedom from fear and want across Nigeria’s diverse populations.”

The conference specifically recommended that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Armed Forces of Nigeria, State Governments, and National Emergency Management Agency should intensify efforts to ensure food security by investing in agricultural recovery, facilitating access to farming inputs, and providing security for farmers in conflict-prone areas.

The communiqué further recommended that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Office of the National Security Adviser, and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs should expand non-kinetic operations by strengthening initiatives such as Operation Safe Corridor, the North East Development Commission, and the Victim Support Fund, to address the root causes of insecurity, and reintegrate more ex-combatants into society.

Other recommendations included the Ministry of Information, Defence Headquarters, and Media Houses ensuring adequate media engagement by accrediting and deploying reputable media personnel to conflict zones for accurate, real-time reporting that builds public trust while safeguarding operational security.

While the Defence Headquarters has already begun implementing this particular solution, the conference further recommended that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Ministries of Information, Culture, National Orientation Agency, and National Broadcasting Commission should also document operational memoirs by assigning professional biographers to field commanders, with the intent to publish these post-tenure for public access, education, and institutional memory.

This is in addition to blocking adversaries’ media access by dominating the security narrative, countering extremist propaganda, and reaching audiences both online and offline to deter recruitment and radicalisation.

The communiqué further recommended that the military, alongside the Ministries of Defence and Education, Culture, and Tourism, should prioritise civilian protection and uphold international humanitarian laws in all operations, ensuring the preservation of civilian lives, cultural heritage, and public infrastructure.

Engage in strategic communication, enhance public sensitisation and education by integrating institutional vision, civil-military relations, and national security studies into the curriculum, and collaborate with creative industries to promote the military’s role in national unity. Take responsibility for operational failures by issuing prompt apologies, initiating restitution, and preventing recurrence – especially in the case of erroneous airstrikes. And establish a national military museum in Abuja to showcase the history, sacrifices, and roles of the AFN, while also serving as a tourist and educational hub.

Other recommendations include “publicising the socio-economic impacts of AFN through regular reports on its humanitarian services, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure projects. Foster community resilience by engaging local populations in designing disaster-preparedness projects, peacebuilding training, and post-conflict recovery initiatives. Sustain CIMIC projects by continuing infrastructure, sports, and skill acquisition programmes that reflect community needs and priorities in conflict-affected areas.

“Drive security sector reform by strengthening training on human rights, rules of engagement, and accountability measures, including real-time monitoring and penalties for misconduct, and ensure transparent investigations into alleged human rights abuses by the AFN, with public communication of findings and implementation of corrective actions.”

Stating that the AFN’s non-kinetic efforts, including CIMIC, DRR, and humanitarian aid, are vital but require enhanced transparency, governance reforms, and civilian collaboration to bridge trust gaps, the DHQ posited that by addressing conflict root causes and leveraging innovative non-kinetic tools, Nigeria can foster resilient communities free from fear and want, with dignity and rights upheld.

The conference also reaffirmed that human security and community trust are critical for Nigeria’s stability.