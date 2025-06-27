Delta Lauds NUJ Asaba Correspondents On Solar Power Project

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government has commended the Asaba Correspondents Chapel of NUJ on its Solar Power Project Initiative to address the electricity needs of its members, and reassured them of government’s readiness for sustained collaboration with the media towards the promotion of good governance through its policies and programmes.

The government stressed that the initiative was worthy of emulation by other chapels of the NUJ in the state.

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, gave the commendation during the inauguration of a Solar Power Project at the chapel secretariat in Asaba, yesterday.

Aniagwu, who was represented by a director in the ministry, Mr Harold Ojji, said that it was a delightful development for journalists to embark on infrastructural projects other than their personal needs.

Aniagwu said: “With this energy mix, members of Asaba Correspondents Chapel of NUJ do not need to go elsewhere to charge their gadgets to do their work.”

‘’We as a government will keep commending the media for being our partners in progress, and we will keep appealing for their support and cooperation to ensure that the developments and other activities of government are publicised.’’

In a remarks, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Isaac Akpoveta, appreciated the role of the media as the fourth estate of the realm especially in publicising the activities of government.

Dr Akpoveta noted that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration had released between N2 billion and N3 billion as payment for health premium for children under five years and pregnant women from the day of pregnancy to when they deliver either by normal delivery or caesarean delivery.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is doing very well. He appreciates the work of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission. On budget performance, last year ; this year , the governor gave us N2 billion and N3 billion budget release to pay equity premium for children under five years and pregnant women who enjoy free healthcare,” he said.

Dr Akpoveta urged journalists to embrace the state contributory health insurance scheme for maintenance of their health, and avoid out of pocket expenses.

Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Public Enlightenments, Projects and Policies, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, stressed the need for journalists to look beyond government for their needs by leveraging private sector collaboration where necessary.

He lauded the solar power initiative of the leadership and members of the chapel towards creating a more conducive working environment for journalists.

Executive Assistant to the Governor on Media, Comrade Norbert Chiazor, urged critical stakeholders to give journalists their right of place in the society, saying that the media is vital to the development of any state and country.

‘’Even in this country, journalists have lived up to expectations right from the era of Nnamdi Azikiwe, a foremost journalist and nationalist during the struggle for the country’s Independence, till date. We also remember the roles played by Obafemi Awolowo and Anthony Enahoro. So, journalists in Nigeria should be adequately rewarded for their consistent patriotism’’, Chiazor stated.

Chairman of the Delta State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, congratulated Asaba Correspondents Chapel for the laudable Solar Power Project especially at a time when energy challenge remains a major issue in the country.

‘’This bold step towards renewable energy is visionary, responsible, and a demonstration of leadership. This is the innovative thinking is what we need across chapels and unions in the country because reliable power is critical for effective journalism, ‘’ Oyowe said .

The Convener and Chairman of Asaba Correspondents Chapel of NUJ, Comrade Ifeanyi Olannye described the solar power project as an effort to ensure energy mix to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Chapel Secretariat.

‘’Today, we are inaugurating this project in our effort to ensure energy mix towards sustaining 24 hours power supply at our Chapel Secretariat with the use of Generator, Public Power Source and now Solar Power Facility to complement in a bid regular power.’’

‘’However, the sustainability of the solar power is dependent on the weather condition (Sun Light) with the recharging strength of the public power source.’’

‘’The History behind the Solar/Public Power Supply to our Chapel: About Eight-Years ago, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, librated the Chapel from the spirit of the Newspapers Circulation Centre, where our members usually gather after collecting their complementary copies.’’

‘’Assuming office on November 2023, I made a promise to address some of these challenges. As we speak, this Chapel has been reconnected to public power supply, (BEDC), with outstanding bills paid and a prepaid meter installed to solve the problem of estimated billings from the power company’’

‘’Today, to ensure a more sustained energy support to the Chapel Secretariat toward attaining an uninterrupted electricity, we are here to inaugurate a 2.5KVA Solar Power Facility in the Chapel, all thanks to you with special thanks to Hon. Charles Aniagwu, Dr Isaac Akpoveta, Sir Festus Ahon, and you our guests and partners for supporting the Asaba Correspondents Chapel, your dependable ally in State and Nation Building,’ Olannye stated.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the formal inauguration of Solar Power facility at chapel secretariat by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu (represented by Mr. Harold Ojji), flanked by Dr Isaac Akpoveta, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Comrade Norbert Chiazor, Dr. Nelson Egware, Chief Host Comrade Churchill Oyowe, DOPF Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, Indigenous Chapel Chairman, Kenneth Orusi, and the Host, Comrade Ifeanyi Olannye.