African Church Crises: Primate Slams Rebels

Mary Nnah

The African Church is reeling from a deep-seated crisis, with the Primate, His Eminence Julius Osayande Olayinka Abbe, at the centre of the storm. However, Primate Abbe has slammed suspected rebels within the church, dismissing their claims and accusing them of power-hungry ambitions.

At a press conference convened at The African Church Model College, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos last Tuesday, Primate Abbe shed light on the ongoing crisis and the decisive actions taken to address it, revealing a church torn apart by internal power struggles and rebellion.

According to Abbe, “The crisis began with a group of individuals, including high-ranking officials, who refused to accept the outcome of the 2018 Conference election. Despite being defeated in a vote, they have continued to cause trouble and disrupt the peace within the church. “It’s a battle. There are forces within the church that do not want the church to survive or evolve. They don’t want the church, the gospel of Christ, to be beneficial to others.”

The Primate declared: “We urge the public to understand that these brethren are not motivated by concerns for Church planting, doctrine, or evangelism. Their sole focus is on securing offices, titles, and authority within the church, neglecting spiritual programmes and often engaging in unbecoming behaviour.”

He revealed shocking details about the group’s behaviour, including late attendance at church services, indulging in alcohol, and making decisions outside of the church’s constitutional framework. He also accused them of attempting to alter the church’s bank accounts and divert funds.

“They declined to attend the Primate’s legitimately convened meeting on May 1, 2025, instead, opting for an illegal gathering. This led to the establishment of parallel administrative organs, wooing ministers and laities to their cause,” the Primate said.

Abbe has taken decisive action, dismissing several high-ranking officials, including Most Revd. Augustine Afolabi Odufuwa, who was accused of impersonating the Primate and breaching his oath of allegiance.

“Odufuwa is not the acting Primate but an impostor who chose to impersonate the office of the Primate because of greed and inordinate ambition,” Primate Abbe declared.

The church has also excommunicated several individuals, including Elder Pius Adedayo Sobambo and Bro. Bayo Ogundimu, for their roles in the crisis. The Primate emphasised that the church’s focus should be on spreading the gospel and serving the community rather than engaging in internal power struggles.

“The church is supposed to engage in spiritual exercises that will address the sufferings and the pains that people are going through. The church is supposed to seek after souls that are perishing.

“The Church of God is marching on; it stands firmly, unshaking, undaunted and unmoved under the spiritual and administrative leadership of His anointed servant, His Eminence Julius Osayande Olayinka Abbe. Any other Primate under any guise is fake, illegal and unconstitutional,” the Primate declared.

Abbe’s words underscore the gravity of the situation and the need for decisive action. As the church moves forward, it is clear that the Primate’s leadership will be crucial in shaping the future of the institution.

He said: “We are not giving up. If we don’t give up, we are sure to understand. And that’s what it is. We are not giving up.

As the African Church navigates this challenging period, it is clear that the Primate’s leadership will be tested. However, with his commitment to the church and its mission, there is hope that the institution will emerge stronger and more united than ever.”