  • Friday, 27th June, 2025

2025 UTME Mop-up: 85,790 Candidates Haven’t Printed Exam Slips, Says JAMB

Education | 3 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed deep concern regarding the low number of candidates that have so far printed their examination notification slips, which will authorise them to write the UTME mop-up examination.

In a statement Friday, JAMB regretted that: “As of this morning (Friday), only 12,442 out of the 98,232 scheduled candidates have printed their slips, reflecting a mere 12.6% participation rate.”

“We strongly encourage all candidates, particularly those, who missed the main examination, to print their notification slips promptly.

“This is a rare opportunity for them to participate in this year’s examination,” it appealed in the statement that was issued through its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin.

The statement read further: ”We urge all candidates, who missed their previous examinations, to reprint their slips to ensure they do not miss this opportunity.

“The Board is actively monitoring the printing process to determine the number of candidates who will be present for the examination.

“Meanwhile, we have deployed both human and material resources to facilitate this exercise, ensuring that all registered candidates have the opportunity to sit for the examination.

“Please note that failure to print the examination notification slip will result in forfeiture of the opportunity to take the examination.

“Once again, we urge all candidates to proceed immediately to print their slips for the examination scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, 28th June, 2025.”

