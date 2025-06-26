Tinubu: Adebayo True Statesman, Showed Courage, Integrity, Strong Voice, Perseverance

•Says he stood firmly in defence of democracy, ideals of justice, fairness, equity

Saraki, AbdulRasaq, Emir, others mourn

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, paid glowing tribute to Second Republic Governor of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, who died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Tinubu said Adebayo was a true statesman who demonstrated rare courage, integrity, and perseverance, and he was a strong voice and leading light in Nigerian politics.

In a tribute, the president hailed the late Afenifere leader, fondly called CO by admirers and associates, and said he stood firm in defence of democracy and the ideals of justice, fairness, and equity.

The president stated, “I received the news of the passing of Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, a former academic and former Governor of Kwara State, with profound sadness.

“During his extraordinary lifetime of 84 years, which was marked by an unyielding commitment to public service and progressive politics, C.O., as political associates fondly called him, was a strong voice and a leading light in Nigeria’s political firmament.

“As a senator in the Second Republic, he held aloft the banner of the Unity Party of Nigeria, led by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“In the 1983 general election, his pedigree as a progressive politician shone brightly, when he caused an electoral upset to win the governorship election in the old Kwara State as the second elected civilian governor.

“During the dark days of military dictatorship that followed the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Adebayo was one of our leaders who cast aside every comfort and stood firmly in defence of democracy and the ideals of justice, fairness and equity.

“He spent several years in exile in Canada, a period that tested his resilience and commitment to his beliefs. Later, he returned to the country to join the politics of the Fourth Republic.”

Tinubu said, “I worked closely with him during our years in exile. He demonstrated rare courage, integrity, and perseverance during these difficult times.

“Within the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, he was a voice of reason and a stabilising influence. “Chief Adebayo, who later served as the Minister of Communications and Transportation between 2003 and 2007, will be remembered for his patriotism and commitment to the progress of Kwara State and the Yoruba race.

“May the immediate family he left behind, his political associates, the government, and the people of Kwara State find consolation in his legacy of impeccable service.”

Former Senate President and ex-governor of Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki, described Adebayo as a principled leader and a man of integrity.

In a statement by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki said the late Adebayo was a committed progressive and one of the finest public servants of his generation.

While expressing sadness at the death of the Second Republic senator, Saraki stated, “Chief Cornelius Adebayo was a towering figure in Nigeria’s political history.

“From his days as a university lecturer in then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Senator in the Second Republic, to his service as Governor of Kwara State, and later as Minister of Communications, he distinguished himself with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the ideals of high ethics, good governance, and public service.

“He was one of the people on the frontline of the struggle against military rule. He will be sorely missed.”

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also expressed sadness over Adebayo’s death.

In a statement he personally signed, AbdulRazaq extended his condolences to Adebayo’s family and associates.

The statement read, “I received with sadness but submission to the will of God the report of the death of His Excellency, former Governor Cornelius Adebayo. He was 84.

“C.O. Adebayo, as he was fondly called, was an all-time patriot, statesman, and progressive who represented great ideals and fought for good causes throughout his lifetime.

“With his carriage and roles at various levels of leadership, the former governor stood tall and earned the respect and admiration of all. He left a fine legacy as a democrat who stood up at critical moments of our history.

“On behalf of the people and government of our state, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and associates at this difficult moment.

“I beseech the Almighty to repose his gentle soul and give strength to all of us, especially family members, at this moment of transition.”

Sending his condolences, too, Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described Adebayo as an administrator par excellence and elder statesman.

Sulu-Gambari, in a condolence message by his Press Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, stated that the deceased contributed his quota to the development of the state within his short tenure in office as Kwara State Governor before the military took over power in 1983.

Condoling with Adebayo’s immediate and extended family members, government and people of Kwara State, his friends and political associates, the emir prayed God to repose his soul and give them all the faith to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN, in a statement by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, described Adebayo’s death as the end of a remarkable era in public service.

Egbewole recalled the several roles played by the late Adebayo in national development, particularly in the country’s education sector. He said the late elder statesman was a lecturer at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife; former Kwara State College of Technology (now Kwara State Polytechnic), Ilorin; and Commissioner for Education in Kwara State in the late 1970s.

He also recalled that the tenure of Adebayo as Kwara State Commissioner for Education coincided with the period when the University of Ilorin was taking shape, and said the support enjoyed by the university from the government and people of Kwara State contributed to making the university what it had become.

Egbewole, who described Adebayo as one of the friends and supporters of the University of Ilorin, said it was unfortunate that the former governor died while the university was preparing to mark its golden jubilee.