Paris FC Unveil Moses Simon

Newly promoted Ligue 1 club Paris FC have announced the signing of Moses Simon from FC Nantes. Moses Simon, 30 next month, has signed a contract until June 2028 with the capital city club.

Ambitious Paris FC paid Seven Million Euros for the experienced international winger.

“Happy to join Paris FC,” Moses Simon said.

“An ambitious project, a new page to write, and the desire to give my all for the club and the fans. Eager to experience this season with you. Thank you for the trust.”

The Super Eagles winger spent six seasons with FC Nantes during which he played 180 matches. His new club will now hope his goals and assists keep them in the French top flight after their promotion from Ligue 2.

