Organisation’s Empowerment Drive Targets Women’s Financial Independence

Amid a growing concern over rising number of women living in poverty, a non-government organisation, ‘Women of Might’ is stepping in through empowerment initiative aimed at promoting financial independence.

According to a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigerian women account for 70 per cent of the country’s extremely poor, with several struggling to make ends meet via low-wage informal jobs.

Speaking at the flag off of the NGO’s skills acquisition scheme in Lagos, recently, its Founder, Bevlyn Ogbekene appreciated the impacts of skills in lifting households and economies.

The programme which also marked the organization’s 2nd anniversary saw over 100 stay-at-home mothers in Ikosi area of Lagos armed with skills in perfume making, soap production, and makeup artistry, amongst others.

Ogbekene stated that the initiative stands as part of the organisation’s ongoing drives to help women become self-sufficient and support their families.

She said, “This is what we live for, seeing women light up with hope, practical knowledge, and the courage to start something new. This is what real empowerment looks like. We are looking to empower 500 women at the grassroot in Lagos in through mentorship, wellness education, and vocational training, amongst others”.

The Founder also highlighted the importance of capital and tool to motivate trainees, calling on corporates and like-minded bodies to join force with initiatives committed to lifting lives and society.