Makinde Renames Ibadan Polytechnic After Ex-Governor Olunloyo 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, announced the renaming of The Polytechnic, Ibadan to Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, in honour of the late former Governor of old Oyo State, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

He made the announcement in his brief remarks at the interdenominational commendation service for the late former governor held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

Makinde paid tribute to Olunloyo for his contribution to the state and the institution.

Olunloyo served as the first Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and played a significant role in the institution’s early development.

He was remembered as an academic colossus, technocrat, and visionary leader who laid a solid foundation for the growth of the institution.

“His legacy continues to inspire generations, and the renaming of the polytechnic is a fitting tribute to his enduring impact.

“The late governor’s leadership and vision for education left a lasting mark on The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and the state at large. His commitment to academic excellence and development has had a profound impact on the institution, and his memory will continue to be celebrated through this renaming,” Governor Makinde said. 

