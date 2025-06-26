KWASU Students Relocate over Incessant Armed Robbery, Rape Attacks

. Saraki mourns as suspected bandits kill PDP leader, son

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Hundreds of students of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, have reportedly relocated from Malete to other places over incessant attacks by suspected armed robbers and rapists.

Meanwhile, suspected bandits have reportedly killed ward one leader of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Abdullahi Kpotun, along with his son in Lile village in Patigi Local Government Council Area of Kwara State.

The attacks, according to THISDAY checks, has led to the alleged raping and stealing of property of the students of the institution at their various hostels and apartments.

Though, the management of the institution has taken a move to hurt the reported cases of the attack by putting new security measures on ground to check the attacks but the situation is yet to be abated.

The development, it was learnt, has led the students to relocate to neighbouring towns of Malete for their safety and protection.

Among the newly introduced security policies are mandatory engagement of private vigilante services by all hostel owners, with students advised to avoid non-compliant facilities.

A ban on commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations beyond 10 p.m., compulsory closure of campus-based shops by 11 p.m. and restriction of generator usage by students after midnight.

However, in order to ensure more support for the university, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sulyman Jimoh, has paid a visit to the state Police Command in order to seek more support for the university.

Speaking during the visit, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, said that the state Police Command would continue to strengthen the security situation at Malete so as to protect students of the institution.

He assured the university community that investigations into the recent robberies are ongoing, and that the Command is committed to apprehending the culprits and restoring full confidence among residents.

Ojo emphasized that searching of phones by policemen on the road/street is illegal.

He warned that such actions are not only unauthorized but also violate personal liberties, reiterating that due process and the law must always be followed in all investigations.

Ojo commended the university management for its proactive stance and well-structured policies.

He also assured the institution of increased police presence and support from the divisional headquarters to ensure full enforcement of the new regulations.

The commissioner also applauded the Students’ Union Government (SUG) for its cooperation, and described student leaders as critical partners in peace building efforts.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Jimoh, expressed appreciation for the enduring synergy between the institution and the police.

He specifically commended the professionalism of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Malete Police Station and his team in managing past crises and maintaining relative peace.

Jimoh, while lamenting recent robbery cases affecting students off-campus, said that the university has activated its internal security committee and implemented critical policy decisions aimed at strengthening security.

He said that the management of the institution has taken key new security measures to check the invasion like mandatory engagement of private security (vigilante) by all private hostel owners, restriction of motorcycle (Okada) movement beyond 10 p.m. with violators risking the seizure of their motorcycles, all campus-based shops are to end all business activities at 11 p.m. Also, students are restricted from using generators beyond 12 a.m., as part of efforts to curb noise and improve safety.

The VC also appreciated the support of community leaders, acknowledging their role in fostering a secure learning environment.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened in a botched abduction on Tuesday night in the at that fateful Tuesday night under the cover of darkness.

Sources close to the village told journalists yesterday that the suspected bandits were said to have attempted to kidnap Alhaji Kpotun before it eventually led to the killing of the PDP leader and his son.

Sources added that the gunmen didn’t limit their assault to Kpotun’s household, suggesting a broader reign of terror in the village.

“It was not only his family the bandits attacked last night, they attacked another family and killed someone there too,” a source said.

Contacted yesterday, the state police command confirmed the incident.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the police command signed by the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi stated:”At about 0130hrs, unknown armed men stormed and attacked Mari and Lile villages via Lade, killing three persons: one Timothy Paul (male, 35 years) in Mari village, and Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu (male, 51 years) alongside his son, Abdullahi Muhammad (male, 22 years) in Lile village. The bodies were certified dead by a medical doctor at a hospital.

“Investigations have begun to apprehend the actors behind this dastardly act; prosecution follows afterwards.”

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the brutal killings.

In a statement released by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki condemned the attack as “barbaric, painful, and unacceptable

“This is a devastating loss. I am heartbroken by the news of the gruesome killing of Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu Kpotun and his son. My thoughts and prayers are with their immediate family and the Patigi community in this difficult time,” Saraki said.

Saraki offered prayers for the souls of the deceased, asking Almighty Allah to grant them Aljanah Firdaus and to comfort their grieving family and community.

He further urged the State government and security agencies to act urgently and decisively to tackle the alarming rise in insecurity in the state.

“This rising tide of insecurity in our dear state must not be allowed to continue. Government and security agencies must act swiftly and decisively to prevent further tragedies,” he added.

