Okorie:  How Govt Can Support COREN to Enhance Engineering Standards, Global Recognition

Prof. Okorie Austine Uche, is the

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria. In this interview with Funmi Ogundare, he discusses his vision to build on existing structures and introduce new strategies for advancing engineering in Nigeria; and appealed to the federal government for support in achieving full membership in a key international body, which would increase opportunities for engineering graduates and benefit the nation’s economy. Excerpt

What are your vision when you assumed office as Registrar of COREN in March 2025

As I step into the role of Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of this respected Engineering Regulatory body, COREN, I envision a future where the engineering profession in Nigeria stands for the highest levels of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity. My goal is prioritising the COREN policies and use them to create a strong regulatory framework that not only enhances our global competitiveness but also prioritises the well-being and ongoing development of engineering practitioners, while also protecting the public’s interests through effective oversight and collaboration with our stakeholders. I am dedicated to making sure that our regulatory body does more than just enforce rules; we want to actively nurture the growth and sustainability of the engineering field. By embracing technology, promoting transparent governance, and forming strategic partnerships, we will cultivate a thriving ecosystem that empowers engineering practitioners to provide safe, sustainable, and impactful solutions to the challenges our nation faces.

How do you plan to strengthen the regulatory framework of engineering practice in Nigeria under your leadership?

As the Registrar, the COREN policies are priority and, on my assumption, a well thought out policy on engineering regulatory framework christened’ ROAD MAAP 2023’ has been adopted by the council. The road map has put in place the need for the strengthening of licensing and registration processes, enforcement of professional ethics and standards, strengthening, monitoring and enforcement through ERM&E, capacity building and Continuing Professional Development (CPD), collaboration and stakeholders engagement, technology and digital transformation as well as public awareness and advocacy. My duty as the registrar is to provide the leadership and built on already established framework while ensuring new ones are not left out.

What are some specific initiatives COREN is undertaking to address the growing concern of unqualified engineering Practice?

As you know, the COREN Act (Engineers, Registration etc) Act, No 3 as amended in 2018 reposed the regulation of engineering education, training and practice in all aspects and ramifications to COREN. The council in its wisdom acknowledged the statutory rights of engineering sectorial regulators which uses the trained engineering practitioners in their sectors, and have set out to collaborate and synergise with 11 sectorial regulators in its Engineering Regulation, Monitoring and Enforcement (ERM&E) programme. The sectors include; built environment and construction, aviation and aerospace, maritime, communication and telecommunication, manufacturing, agro- allied, oil and gas, mining, power and energy, transportation and bio-medical. This moves to encourage synergy and collaborative efforts in national economy will ensure that unqualified persons (quacks) have no place in practice of engineering in Nigeria.

As Fellow of several prestigious engineering bodies, how do you see the role of professional societies in national development?

The Engineering professional bodies in Nigeria has come of age. It is on record that the foremost of them all is the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) which was established in 1958. NSE is the umbrella of other engineering bodies which operates as division of NSE (NICE, NIMECHE, NIEEE, etc). Also we have other cadres of engineering professional organisations such National Association Of Technologists (NATE), Nigerian Society of engineering Technicians (NISET) and Nigerian association of engineering craftsmen (NAEC). As technical bodies or associations they are very important in advocacy of engineering practices in Nigeria as it affects their members. Their roles are very distinct and important in overall engineering education, training and practice. They are key stakeholders in engineering regulation, control and practice in Nigeria.

What has been your most rewarding experiences serving as the Chairman of the NSE Kano and Kabuga Branches?

I served as the Chairman of NSE Kano Branch from 2010-2012 and Chairman of Kabuga Branch from 2016 -2019. My services in these two branches were indeed very rewarding. In kano NSE branch, I built on already existing foundation as Kano Branch was inaugurated in 1968, but in NSE Kabuga, I laid the foundation. I was the pioneer chairman, ensured that the branch was registered, instituted a very robust and functional professional development attitude amongst colleagues. The services in both branches were fulfilment of my professional calling and it also show that as engineering practitioner, you can reach the zenith of your practice away from home. It is a classical case of engineers without border.

How do you think Nigeria’s education can better align with the practical needs of the construction and infrastructure section?

Recently, the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has been enlisted as provisional member of Washington Accord (WA) of International Engineering Alliance (IEA). This is a global bench mark for engineering education in the World. This achievement places engineering graduates from COREN accredited programmes in Nigerian universities, that are certified and licensed to practice engineering in any member nation of the Alliance , which include USA, Canada, Mexico, UK and European Countries, China, Malaysia, Pakistan, etc). Engineering Education in Nigeria is now changed to Outcome Base Engineering Education (OBEE). This is different from the traditional method which have been critique by users of the product in the past. Engineers are being trained in our COREN accredited universities following the outcome base model, which put us in the global bench marking as against the traditional bench marking. Let it be on record that COREN is the first professional regulator in Nigeria that have placed Nigeria in global benchmarking index. Except South Africa, Nigeria is the second Nation to achieve this. We are calling on federal Government of Nigeria, to support COREN to ensure that we reached the full signatory of this important body, this will ensure the mobility of our engineering graduates and also improve the foreign exchange of our country amongst other benefits.

Where do you see Nigerian Engineering Regulation and Education in the Next 10 years?

I see Nigerian Engineering Education and regulation in the next 10 years among the top 10 in the world and one of the best in Africa. In the next decade, Engineering Education in Nigerian Universities will be fully outcome-based engineering education. Our engineering regulation will be for shared prosperity.

What is your advice to young engineers who are navigating both academia and practice?

My advice to young engineers is to be steadfast and be studious in learning, imbibe the spirit of being mentored by senior engineers. Don’t focus on money first, think of skill first, the money will surely come. Ensure that you are digital compliant in all disciplines of your study.

If you had the power to reform one major aspect of engineering practice in Nigeria, what will it be and why?

If I have the power to reform, I will decree, that engineering practice will be left to only COREN registered and licensed engineering practitioners, as this will create engineering regulation for shared prosperity. The nation Nigeria will be the ultimate beneficiary.