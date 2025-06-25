Gunmen Kill Three, Kidnap Community Leader in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Three persons have been killed in a bloody kidnap attempt incident in Okuta community of Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Also, a community leader at Okoro-Okegbo community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, Femi Odeyemi, has been abducted by gunmen.

THISDAY checks revealed that the two incidents in the affected communities happened on Sunday.

It was gathered that the kidnap victim at Okuta community, a vigilance and the suspected kidnapper, who reportedly died in a gun battle with vigilance group.

A community leader, who sought anonymity, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ilorin yesterday stating:“The deadly attack took place on Sunday night, June 22, 2025, around 10:00 p.m, when a group of heavily armed men stormed the residence of Alhaji Dauda Ismaila.”

Eyewitnesses also said the gunmen, who fired several shots into the air, created panic, drawing the attention of neighbours and passersby.

They then successfully kidnapped Alhaji Dauda and fled into the surrounding bushes.

The eye witnesses said: “In response, the local vigilance group immediately launched a pursuit operation, and caught up with the kidnappers in the forest, leading to a fierce gun battle.”

“During the exchange of gunfire, one of the kidnappers was shot and killed. Sadly, Alhaji Dauda also lost his life in the crossfire, while a member of the vigilance group, who was part of the rescue effort, was also killed in the operation.”

A senior police officer at the state police command confirmed that, “based on the physical appearance of the kidnapper who was killed, he is suspected to be of Fulani origin, just as the task force has continued to pursue the remaining kidnappers.”

He, however, assured the public that no effort will be spared in bringing them to justice.

Alhaji Dauda Ismaila was a well-known multi-businessman and farmer who contributed greatly to the local economy.

His death is considered a great loss to the Okuta community, where he was respected for his hard work and generosity.

The latest bloody incident has added to a growing list of kidnapping cases in the area.

