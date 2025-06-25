  • Tuesday, 24th June, 2025

Air Peace Acquires more Aircraft with Arrival of Embraer 190

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria major carrier, Air Peace Limited has increased its operational capacity with the addition to its fleet first Embraer 190 aircraft.

The aircraft with registration mark, 5N-CEF, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at exactly 19:38 on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Speaking with newsmen, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the airline’s spokesperson, disclosed that the newly acquired aircraft is a 118-seater and the first of its type in the carrier’s growing fleet portfolio.

He revealed that another unit is expected to arrive next month, further reinforcing the airline’s strategic expansion plan to bolster both domestic and regional operations.

“This aircraft type brings a new dimension to our service offerings. It is designed for efficiency, eco-friendly installations, and passenger comfort, such as a 2-2 seating layout, quiet and spacious cabin, making it the ideal fit for many of our routes. It enables us to connect more cities seamlessly and serve underserved destinations with the right capacity,” Efe stated.

He reiterated the airline’s commitment to easing the burden of air travel in Nigeria by continually investing in the right aircraft for its expansive network.

With a fleet of over 30 aircraft, Air Peace has remained at the forefront of West Africa’s aviation space. Since May 12, 2025, the airline said it recorded an average on-time performance of 85 percent across its domestic network, a testament to its operational reliability and service delivery promise and expressed determination to improve its on-time performance to over 95 per cent, an objective that would be enhance by the additional aircraft in its fleet.

Air Peace also said it is optimistic about its growth trajectory, as the airline plans to open new domestic routes, expand regional reach, launch more international destinations, and continue strategic fleet acquisition to meet growing passenger demand.

