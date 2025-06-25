2027 Not Business as Usual, Coalition Not a Joke, Ex-VP Atiku Tells Kannywood, North

•Says Nigerians deserve answers, not more confusion on Tinubu’s curious classmate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has sent a note of caution to the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration that the 2027 elections would be tough and that the coalition being formed to sack the APC from power “is not a joke”.

According to a statement he posted on social media yesterday, Atiku spoke while addressing the delegation of Kannywood and key North West opinion leaders, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told the delegation that “the opposition coalition being put together is not a joke, and it will soon be unveiled.

“I told the visiting forum that the envisaged coalition is a deliberate effort to recover and rebuild Nigeria in line with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.”

Atiku said the North West stakeholders in the new media industry informed him that they were building a coalition ahead of 2027 to back the opposition coalition of political leaders.

“Dr Aslam Aliyu, a top Zamfara politician, who leads the PAA 2027, NEW MEDIA & DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS FORUM, a coalition of digital media stakeholders, led the delegation.

“The forum is comprised of members of Kannywood, Zamfara TOP 10, and other groups.

Atiku further said, “The forum informed me that their commitment is predicated on a review of the outcome of the 2023 polls and the voter awareness and information gaps identified.

“Some members of the forum, who played roles in the election of the President Tinubu-led APC government expressed deep regrets about foisting an incompetent and clueless leadership on Nigeria and expressed a commitment to back the ongoing coalition efforts of opposition leaders.

“I assured the forum that 2027 will not be business as usual,” the statement added.

In another statement by the Atiku media office, he queried President Tinubu’s curious school mates.

The media office stated that, ‘’During the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Mechanisation Programme in Abuja yesterday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made what appeared to be a lighthearted revelation — that a certain Mr. Alex Zingman was his classmate at Chicago State University (CSU).

“But rather than evoke confidence, the claim has triggered more questions than answers, particularly regarding the president’s long-contested academic history. A basic review of publicly available information immediately calls the President’s claim into question.

“Mr. Alex Zingman, a Belarusian businessman whose name features prominently in controversial dealings across Africa — including allegations of arms trafficking and financial improprieties in Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo — is listed in various reports as being born in 1966.

“By the year 1979, when President Tinubu claims to have graduated from CSU, Mr. Zingman would have been only 13 years old.

‘’Are we now to believe that the Guinness Book of Records missed the story of a 13-year-old Belarusian prodigy graduating from an American university alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu?” the media office asked

According to the statement, ‘’Even more troubling is the President’s casual association with a man whose international reputation is mired in scandal. This leads us to ask, with the solemn weight of patriotism and the urgency of truth.

“Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why a man born in 1966 is being paraded as your classmate, who graduated in 1979. Were you taught in the same classroom or in different decades?

‘’Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know if the Alex Zingman of global infamy — the arms-linked tycoon — shares the same seat in your memories or only in a script of fiction.

‘’Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why the mystery around your academic record deepens with every attempt to clarify it. Who truly walked the halls of Chicago State University with you?

‘’Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why, since you claim to have presented a certificate from Government College, Lagos to gain entry into Richard Daley College in 1973, no classmate from that institution has ever spoken of sharing a desk with you.

‘’Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know how a school founded in 1972 could issue you a certificate dated 1970—unless you were a lone prophet of a school yet unborn.

‘’Mr. President, Nigerians deserve to know why you have not proudly unveiled a single verifiable classmate from your supposed years in Government College, Lagos or Government College, Ibadan or Chicago State University, the way other leaders do with ease and pride.

“Mr. President, your oath of office binds you not just to protect our nation but to honour its truth. The Presidency is not a sanctuary for secrets — it is a platform for integrity. And as such, Nigerians await not tales of Alexes from distant lands but proof, clarity, and the simple dignity of facts,’’ the statement stressed.