Umo Eno, ADA and Politics of 2027

EtimEtim writes about the prospects of a new political association, All Democratic Alliance, which submitted its application for registration to the Independent National Electoral Commission few days before the reception held in Uyo last Saturday to formally welcome Governor UmoEno of Akwa Ibom State to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Governor UmoEno of Akwa Ibom State was formally received into the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, June 21, 2025 in a huge rally in Uyo; attended by dignitaries from across the country, including Vice President KashimShetima; Senate President GodswillAkpabio; 21 APC governors; NWC members and other party chieftains.

The 30,000-capacity football stadium was full to capacity with overflow swarming adjoining streets. No fewer than 30 private jets were parked at the airport on the outskirts of Uyo as at 1.30 pm when the event began at the stadium. APC now has 22 governors, four of whom are in the South-South region – an unexpected turn of events for a party founded 12 years ago.

Home to the nation’s hydrocarbons resources, the region has traditionally been voting right of the center since Second Republic. Eno’s defection is therefore a hugely courageous move, a major shift in Akwa Ibom politics and a further boost to the re-election chance of President Tinubu who is facing a drop in approval rating in the northern part of the country.

Eno’s movement into APC has been widely received by Akwa Ibom people because of the expected benefits which the governor laid out in his emotional speech at the rally.

Said he: ‘’For over 30 years, Akwa Ibom has struggled to have a deep sea port. Today, we are reassured that the federal government will show us the order of reciprocity, by helping us realize our deep sea port. Akwa Ibom has the deepest draught – 19 meters deep – which does not require dredging. We have struggled as a state; I believe we have struggled enough.

‘’I believe that our President, who is a man of his word, will honour us. Even if it is one terminal, this movement would have been justified. This movement will be the beginning of a new dawn for the state in terms of infrastructure and projects that enable us to be seen as having taken a good decision…We have taken the risk to join our son, the Senate President to work with him to deliver the President in 2027. Every risk has a reward and we know that AkwaIbomites everywhere around the world will be happy that this marriage has brought us goodwill’’.

Some people have however expressed concerns about the future working relationship between the Senate President and the governor, given the stark contrast between the personalities of the two men. Eno is humble and genial with considerable capacity to foster harmony and teamwork, while Akpabio is bombastic and has a predilection to operate as a one-man squad who brooks no dissent. Senator John AkpanUdoedehe; ObongUmanaOkonUmana; ObongNsimaEkere; Atuekong Don Etiebet are among those that have received the short end of the stick in their dealings with Akpabio. The possibility of the governor joining the list continues to rankle Akwa Ibom people immensely.

APC National Chairman, DrAbdullahiGanduje and Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma, addressed these concerns in their respective remarks at the event. They both asserted that the governor will serve as the leader of the party in the State; as it obtains in all other APC states. Essentially, Akpabio is to leave party matters for the governor and focus on his national assignment. Sources indicate that this was part of the issues discussed at a meeting of the party’s NWC, with the Senate President and the governor in attendance, held at the Uyo residence of Senator Akpabio Friday night.

Interestingly, the day before, the Senate President had told some party members at his residence that he has no interest in dabbling into local party matters. We shall see how well he keeps to this pledge. ‘’Akpabio should concentrate on national politics and his responsibility as President of the Senate and leave local politics for UmoEno. Dabbling into local party politics will weaken his capacity to realize the full benefit of his stature as a National leader for the benefit of our people’’, says an APC leader in the state.

Two days before the Uyo rally, a new political association known as All Democratic Alliance (ADA) had submitted an application to INEC requesting to be registered as a political party. The group is promoted by well known politicians, mostly APC and PDP members, including AtikuAbubarkar; RotimiAmaechi and Nasir el Rufai. But Peter Obi is staying aloof, encouraged by his supporters not to play second fiddle in whatever arrangement. The emergence of ADA has created some buzz among some PDP members who feel frustrated by the internal wrangling in their party and the duplicitous role of FCT Minister, NyesomWike.

But ADA’s future will depend on AtikuAbubakar and his recurring presidential ambition. If the former Vice President insists on running in 2027, it will go against the unwritten understanding that the presidency should alternate between the North and South every eight years. It’s just about the only noble idea that on which Nigerian political elites have managed to establish a consensus. Atiku’s possible entry into the 2027 race will be a litmus test for the survival of the new party.

-Etim writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.