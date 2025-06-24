Troops Reinforcement, Critical Combat Enablers and  Nigerian Army’s Renewed Push against Asymmetric Threats in North-central

Following the recent massacre by the marauding herdsmen in Benue State, the Nigerian Army is taking decisive steps to stem the tide of violence in the state and North Central region. It was in response to these relentless wave of attacks on defenceless communities that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, recently deployed 300 additional troops and delivered critical combat enablers to the Joint Task Force of Operation WHIRL STROKE to enhance troop mobility, improve tactical agility, and increase operational reach, especially in remote and forested areas where many of the attacks are carried out. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this renewed military push is targeted at breaking the cycle of killings, restore stability, and reassure displaced residents that they have not been abandoned

As communities across Benue and other parts of the North Central region battle deadly attacks by armed groups, the Nigerian Army is stepping up its response under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede.

In a significant intervention, the COAS has delivered vital combat enablers and deployed 300 additional troops under Operation WHIRL STROKE, a joint task force operating in one of Nigeria’s most volatile theatres.

The intervention came against the backdrop of recent violent attacks in rural areas—killings that have left families devastated, homes razed, and thousands displaced. Communities in parts of Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau States have borne the brunt of these unrelenting assaults by armed herders and criminal gangs, heightening calls for urgent and effective military response.

For many residents of rural Benue, the past few months have been particularly harrowing. Villages in Gwer West, Guma, Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas have been repeatedly attacked, often in the early hours of the morning or late at night. The attackers—heavily armed and highly mobile—descend on farming communities, leaving trails of destruction in their wake.

Entire families have been wiped out in some of these attacks, while survivors now live in makeshift camps, fearful of returning home. Many farms have been abandoned, worsening the food insecurity in a region once known for its agricultural productivity.

The humanitarian toll is immense. In several internally displaced persons (IDP) camps across the state, thousands of women, children, and the elderly live in overcrowded conditions, with limited access to food, water, and healthcare.

Combat Assets Delivered to Benue

During a working visit to Benue State, the Army Chief presented a consignment of operational equipment to the troops at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force in Makurdi.

The items included over 100 motorcycles, Troop-Carrying Vehicles (TCVs), and personal protective equipment—all intended to enhance troop mobility, improve tactical agility, and increase operational reach, especially in remote and forested areas where many of the attacks are carried out.

The motorcycles are expected to play a particularly vital role, allowing soldiers to quickly respond to distress calls and navigate difficult terrain that would otherwise be inaccessible to larger vehicles. The protective gear, meanwhile, is aimed at safeguarding troops during high-risk engagements, while the TCVs will support rapid deployment and sustained presence in flashpoints.

Army Chief Condemns Attacks, Assures Residents of Protection

Speaking in Makurdi, General Oluyede expressed deep concern over the wave of killings that has continued to afflict the region. He extended condolences to families who have lost loved ones and reiterated the Army’s commitment to ending the bloodshed and restoring calm.

His visit, he said, was not just to deliver equipment but to send a clear message to those behind the violence: that the Nigerian Army will not stand by while innocent civilians are slaughtered.

The COAS also paid a courtesy visit to the Benue State Government, where he again condemned the recent attacks and pledged intensified military operations. He assured that under his watch, the Army would act with resolve and purpose to dismantle the armed groups responsible for the carnage.

Strategic Review of Operations Ordered

In response to the deteriorating security situation, General Oluyede directed the immediate review of operational frameworks guiding Operation WHIRL STROKE. The objective, he explained, is to ensure that troop deployments are intelligence-led, flexible, and responsive to rapidly changing threats.

He emphasised the importance of reinforcing troop presence in the most vulnerable areas and maintaining close engagement with local communities to improve early warning systems.

This recalibration, according to military sources, will also focus on quicker mobilisation of units, more aggressive patrols, and improved coordination between different security agencies involved in the operation.

Force Commander Welcomes Timely Intervention

The Force Commander of Operation WHIRL STROKE expressed appreciation for the COAS’s intervention, describing it as timely and vital. The newly inducted assets and reinforcements, he said, would immediately be deployed to expand coverage and strengthen operational momentum.

According to the Commander, the current security threats require not just firepower but mobility, speed, and adaptability—attributes which the motorcycles and TCVs are expected to bring to the frontline. The added manpower will also help relieve over-stretched units and ensure more robust presence in rural communities previously left vulnerable to attack.

A Boost for Troop Morale

General Oluyede’s visit has had a visible impact on troop morale. His hands-on approach—engaging directly with soldiers and inspecting operational readiness—has sent a message of confidence and backing from the top. During his visit and subsequent delivery of critical enablers, troops were reminded that their sacrifices are recognised, and that the institution is actively investing in their safety and success.

The COAS emphasised that the military’s mandate was not simply to chase after attackers after the fact, but to create and maintain secure conditions where communities can live without fear. He urged commanders to strengthen communication with local residents, enhance surveillance, and act swiftly on actionable intelligence.

A Broader Security Shift Under Lt. Gen. Oluyede

Since assuming office, Lieutenant General Oluyede has demonstrated a clear focus on internal security operations, particularly in areas worst hit by insurgency, banditry and communal violence. His leadership style—grounded in visibility, responsiveness, and strategic reform—has already begun to reshape operations across multiple theatres.

From the North East to the Middle Belt, his administration has prioritised mobility, rapid deployment, and coordination between ground troops and intelligence assets. The latest reinforcements to WHIRL STROKE form part of this broader national framework aimed at curbing insecurity through adaptable, well-equipped and well-supported forces.

Communities Still Await Justice

Despite the latest intervention, residents continue to demand accountability for years of violence that have claimed thousands of lives. Many point to the lack of arrests and prosecutions, and the ease with which attackers seem to move across state lines.

While the Army’s renewed efforts have been welcomed, civil society groups and traditional leaders are calling for a more holistic approach—one that combines security operations with justice, reconciliation, and long-term peacebuilding. For displaced families, the ultimate test of success will not be military hardware alone, but the ability to return to their homes and rebuild without fear of another attack.

Betting on their Army

While the killings in Benue and the wider North Central are a national tragedy that has lingered for too long, with his recent visit and intervention, General Oluyede has taken a step that many hope marks a turning point as the arrival of combat enablers and new troops has raised hopes in a region that has seen too many false dawns.

Many stakeholders believe that this will translate into lasting peace will depend not only on the Army’s effectiveness in the field but also on continued political will, community cooperation, and a justice system capable of holding the perpetrators accountable. For now, though, the people of Benue and the region are placing their faith on their army.