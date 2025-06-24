Sofri Unveils Revamped App Platform to Drive ESG Principles

Oluchi Chibuzor

Sofri, a technology and purpose-driven financial institution, powered by Links Microfinance Bank, has announced a significant revamping of its digital app platform aimed at making banking simpler, inclusive, and impactful.

As part of the process the firm emphasised that they are embedding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into their lending and operational models — from offering green financing options, to supporting waste-to-wealth entrepreneurs, and making inclusive finance part of Nigeria’s circular economy.

Speaking in Lagos recently, the Managing Director, Sofri, Paul Adebayo, said that the revamp highlights Sofri’s commitment to enhancing the banking experience for individuals and businesses across Nigeria, with a strong focus on societal well-being and environmental sustainability.

According to him, “The motivation behind this comprehensive overhaul was to address previous challenges and re-engineer processes to deliver a more robust and efficient service. Sofri’s core values of dignity, inclusion, and hope underpin all its operations, focusing not just on financial metrics but on the lives they touch.

“A key highlight of the relaunch is the introduction of several upgraded features like revamped mobile app: the new mobile application offers faster onboarding, a cleaner interface, and the ability for customers to instantly apply for and receive loans. This aims to simplify traditional banking for individuals.

“Another key change is out corporate internet banking portal designed for small and medium-scale businesses, this portal enables secure payments, direct transfers, payroll processing, and enhanced account management, reducing the reliance on sending instructions to the bank.”

Speaking, General Manager of Sofri Powered By Links Microfinance Bank, Frank Ayala, said a pilot test is currently underway with female recyclers, who are currently receiving structured credit to gather waste.