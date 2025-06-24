  • Tuesday, 24th June, 2025

Organisers Confirm Ashanti Kotoko, Two Others for Eko International Cup

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Organisers of the forthcoming Eko International Cup have confirmed that three teams from outside Nigeria will take part in the highly-anticipated pre-season football tournament.

SKI-Hi Entertainment in collaboration with the Lagos State Government is staging the competition expected to feature a total of eight teams.

On Monday, the organisers after consultations with the originally invited teams confirmed that five teams from the Nigeria Professional Football League will take part in the tournament.

They include; Remo Stars, Ikorodu City, Shooting Stars, Enyimba of Aba and one other team expected to be unveiled soon. 

The three teams expected from other parts of the continent are; FC Kallon of Sierra Leone, Ashanti Kotoko of Ghana and FC Dadje of Benin Republic.

The Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organizing Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, said yesterday that there have been so much work on the logistics of the participating teams.

Obruthe said: ”It is not as easy as we look at it ordinarily. Each of the teams have plans but the template we put before them is also a progressive one aimed at boosting their preparations for the new season.

“Many other factors will have to be considered but we are happy to have three teams coming from outside Nigeria while our original four teams in the NPFL have signified intention to take part. The new addition in Nigeria will be confirmed officially later this week.

“We are excited about the progress so far and we intend to create more awareness in the coming days with the help of our sponsors and partners respectively.”

The pre-season football tournament which runs between July 6 and 13 will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, (formerly Onikan Stadium) with two matches to be played on a daily basis

Apart from telecommunications giants, MTN, Bigi Drinks and Lagos State Government are also partners of the project.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.