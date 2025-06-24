Olam Agri Partners IDH, Arzikin Noma to Boost Soybean Production in Nigeria

Dike Onwuamaeze

Olam Agri has entered a strategic partnership with the IDH and Arzikin Noma that would empower and improve the productivity of 5,000 smallholder farmers across soybean-growing communities in Kwara State.

The partnership is aimed at unlocking the potential of smallholder soybean farmers, particularly women and young people, through a comprehensive support programme.

This empowerment would be delivered through the provision of credit facilities for farming inputs, mechanisation support, financial access, training in sustainable practices, and crucial market linkage.

Olan Agri said that market access is crucial for empowering smallholder farmers and driving sustainable agricultural growth, adding that “this partnership will strengthen local agricultural productivity and also lay the groundwork for long-term farmer resilience and prosperity.”

Speaking on the partnership, Country Director at IDH, Eniola Fabusoro, said: “We are excited to partner with Olam Agri and Arzikin Noma to boost productivity across the soybean value chain in Kwara State, Nigeria.

“This partnership exemplifies our approach of bridging the gap between large corporations and smallholder farmers through local partners. By combining our networks, resources, and field experience with proven SMEs like Arzikin Noma, we can transform supply chains while ensuring measurable impact for 5,000 farmers and long-term value for all stakeholders.

Speaking in the same vein, the Managing Director of Arzikin Noma, Adeoluwa Adeshola, said, “Our commitment to food security and sustainable farming remains strong. This partnership in Kwara will raise both the quality and quantity of soybean produced locally, and we are proud to play a role in driving that progress.”

According to the Global Sustainability Head – Grains, Oilseeds, Feed, & Freight at Olam Agri Dr. Shailendra Mishra, “this partnership with IDH and Arzikin Noma marks a significant step toward a more sustainable and inclusive soybean value chain in Nigeria.

Similarly, the Vice President and Soybean Project Head at Olam Agri, Mr. Mustafa Turra, emphasised that “this initiative promotes economic empowerment, enhances livelihoods, and boosts productivity, ultimately creating a more resilient and inclusive agricultural sector in Nigeria.

“By investing in this project and serving as the off taker for locally produced soybeans, we are not only strengthening our supply chain but also ensuring that farmers have reliable, transparent, and rewarding opportunities to sell their produce.”