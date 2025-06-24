  • Tuesday, 24th June, 2025

NSSF National Swimming Championship to  Kick off Today

The much-anticipated National Swimming Championships, organised by the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), will commence today, Tuesday, June 24, at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. 

The two-day event will see hundreds of students from both public and private schools across the country compete for top honours.

This year’s tournament is a collaborative effort involving Dynaspro Sports Promotion—renowned for its premier private inter-school swimming competitions—and the Nigeria Aquatic Federation. The initiative aims to discover and nurture young swimming talents who could represent Nigeria on the international stage.

Secretary General of the NSSF, Dr. Oba Funsho Usman, highlighted the growing enthusiasm among students, which led to the inclusion of private schools in the competition. 

He noted that several standout swimmers from the 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State will also be participating.

“We’ve seen remarkable performances from students at the last National Sports Festival, where they earned medals for their states. To ensure we identify the best talents, we’ve expanded the tournament to include private schools,” Usman said. 

“With the technical expertise of the Nigeria Aquatic Federation and the dynamic input from Dynaspro, we’re expecting record-breaking performances and the emergence of new swimming stars.”

All participating teams were scheduled to arrive yesterday while registration will begin early today. 

With the finals set for Wednesday, June 25. Winners will receive medals and prizes, both individually and as part of their teams.

