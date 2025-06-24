Nigeria’s Juliet Ukah to Meet Her Opponent, Ceileigh, this Week

Ahead of their epic showdown at the inaugural PFL Africa event in Cape Town next month, Nigeria’s Juliet Ukah and South Africa’s Ceileigh Niedermayr will face-off as they train at the PFL open workout session in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo this Wednesday June 25.

Juliet and Ceileigh will battle in the PFL SmartCage in a special Women’s Strawweight Showcase Bout at the first-ever PFL Africa event taking place on Saturday, July 19, at the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town South Africa.

The Kinshasa rendezvous will give fans a feel of the fight night heat before the actual battle.

The continent’s first-ever global MMA showpiece will feature the launch of the 2025 PFL Africa Tournament with First Round matchups in the Heavyweight and Bantamweight divisions, each featuring an eight-man bracket.

The inaugural PFL Africa event will feature a total of 32 fighters representing 15 African nations who will compete across four divisions in the battle to become the maiden PFL Africa Champions.

In addition to the tournament bouts, the evening will be headlined by five high-stakes PFL Champions Series fights featuring elite global talent.

At 145-pounds, former Bellator Featherweight World Champion AJ “Mercenary” McKee (22-2) returns to the SmartCage against Akhmed Magomedov (11-1), a rising Russian star and protégé of the legendary Khabiba.