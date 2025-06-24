Mokwa Flood: Each Displaced Household Gets N1m, Food Items, Pledges Deputy Governor

LaleyeDipo in Minna





Each household displaced during the recent flood disaster in Mokwa town of Niger State is to get N1m and some food items.

The amount, from the N1bn released by the state government, is for the households to rent residential accommodations and their upkeeps in Mokwa town for “a certain period”.

Niger State Deputy Governor, Comrade YakubuGarba, confirmed to THISDAY that documentation of the victims’ households was expected to have been completed last week while release of cheques to the heads of the household will very likely start this week.

Garba said the households will rent houses in the town before defending the decision to ask the victims to leave the IDP camps once they receive their cheques.

Sources in the committee which carried out the documentation told THISDAY that 508 households were registered apart from another 280 house owners who were affected by the flood while 145 people were affected in Ndayako and Raba communities but their houses were not totally destroyed.

In addition, THISDAY gathered from the sources that 31 shop owners were also affected.

The source further told THISDAY that the statistics have been computerized and will now be submitted to the government which knows what to do with it.