Manufacturers Decry Lagos Proposed Ban on Single Use Plastics

•Urges Nigeria to exploit $114.18bn global plastic recycling industry

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has decried the proposed implementation of the ban on single-use plastics (SUPs), which is scheduled to take effect from July 1, 2025, calling on the Lagos State Ministry of Environment to abandon the move.

The association said the implementation of the ban would be, “a move in the wrong direction” and one that was “riddled with needless and potentially adverse economic and social impacts on the state and the country.”

The Director General of MAN, Mr. SegunAjayi-Kadir, made this call yesterday in a statement titled, “Re-Examining the Lagos State Ban on Selected Single Use Plastic.”

The statement highlighted that implementing the ban would occasion several jobs losses, lead to a further reduction in the availability of feedstock for recycling plants and loss of revenue, especially foreign exchange for manufacturers that sell their products in other states and export to neighbouring African countries.

It also urged Nigeria to position itself to tap into the enormous economic, environmental, and social benefits that are associated with advancing circularity through improved recycling solutions as the global plastic recycling industry is projected to reach $114.18 billion by 2032.

Ajayi-Kadir submitted that “plastic products are not the problem,” arguing that the plastics crisis being experienced in the state and the rest of the country in general is either “as a result of the absence of plastic waste management or its mismanagement.

“There is objective evidence that one of the major causes of SUPs pollution in Nigeria, Lagos inclusive, is a function of the inadequate waste collection and management system in the country.

“The practice of dropping skips bins for waste collection in markets and crowded areas, which releases a lot of waste into the environment, the absence of sorting infrastructure such as material recovery facilities, and low recycling rates are significant issues in the system.”

He said the menace of SUPs to the environment could be better addressed through effective implementation of circular economy that prioritises reuse of materials through recycling of products.

He averred that, “it is the failure of management of plastic waste that may result in adverse environmental and social impacts,” adding that “MAN and its members share the global concern on the challenges created by plastic waste mismanagement and, therefore, recognise that a policy environment that enables circularity is indispensable in ending the so-called plastic pollution in Nigeria as a country and globally.

“The approach to achieving circularity in the plastic system needs to be life-cycle oriented, contextually relevant, and systemic, with strong consideration for the interaction of the societal system, human behaviour, and environmental impacts.”

Ajayi-Kadir pointed out that the current plastic recycling rate in Nigeria was estimated at less than 15 per cent while existing capacity of most local recycling facilities underutilised due to insufficient feedstock.

“Therefore, advancing provision for improving plastic waste collection is critical to fully harness its associated value, which includes improved livelihoods through increased income; job creation opportunities, and a boost in government revenue through payment of tax.

“The state governments need to support improved plastic recycling with infrastructure, especially the leasing of lands as dumpsites for sorting at scale to enable recyclers to access plastic feed stocks,” he added.

The manufacturers association affirmed it would support government’s environmental intent of plastic waste management that could be achieved through policies that are inclusive, evidence-based, and sustainably implemented.

It, however, noted that the proposed ban on SUPs by Lagos State Government did not have the input of relevant stakeholders, including manufacturers of these products.

According to MAN, there was no participatory consultation or social dialogue about the challenges of the industry and everyday users of these items preceded the announcement of these bans.

It said: “The industry was not given a room for any form of discussion on the challenges that could be associated with the ban and how to mitigate them.”

It added: “The process for the pronouncement on the ban on SUPs in Lagos State was not inclusive. It began with the development of the draft Lagos State Plastic Waste Management Policy (LSPWMP), requesting that manufacturers should mandatorily subscribe to the creation of a Lagos State Plastic Waste Fund, a complete duplication of the Extended Producer Responsibility Programme (EPRP),” which being concurrently implemented and has been embraced by about 40 members of the MAN through the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA).

The association also pointed out that the proposed ban merely focused on the easiest approach to address the issue of plastic pollution without looking at “the most sustainable approach that gives balanced attention to social, economic, and environmental considerations.

“Addressing SUP waste mismanagement through a ban will not bring about a lasting solution; it will only be a replacement of the polluting material.”

Ajayi-Kadir stated that a recent study that evaluated the possible impacts of the proposed ban on SUPs “revealed significant adverse economic, operational, and social implications across the value chain, from manufacturers to wholesalers, traders, and end users.”

He also said the proposed ban was not informed by credible data, as it was predicated on “the unsubstantiated claim that plastics, and especially some single-use plastics (SUPs), are associated with adverse health and environmental impact and therefore need to be banned.”

MAN stated that the National Plastic Action Roadmap for Nigeria, which was a product of participatory policy making, contained solutions that would address the environmental menace of SUPs.