LIJF Pays Tribute to South African Legend Rashid Lombard

On Sunday, June 29, Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) will host a special Tribute Showcase Jam Session in honour of the life and towering legacy of one of Africa’s greatest cultural visionaries, Rashid Lombard.

Presented by Inspiro Productions, the free-admission concert will take place at LIVE Lounge, 15 Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The renowned Rashid Lombard was a South African photographer, cultural activist, apartheid-era freedom fighter, and founder of the globally acclaimed Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF). He passed away on June 4, at the age of 74.

Armed with his camera, Lombard chronicled South Africa’s turbulent struggle against apartheid, courageously documenting both the brutal realities of oppression and the indomitable spirit of marginalised communities. His iconic photographs remain a powerful visual archive of South Africa’s journey to freedom.

Yet beyond photojournalism, his most enduring legacy was the creation of Africa’s Grandest Gathering — the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Founded in 2000 as a partnership with the North Sea Jazz Festival, CTIJF blossomed into one of the world’s largest and most prestigious jazz events, annually drawing nearly 40,000 attendees from around the globe. Lombard’s vision provided a global stage for African musicians, fostered cultural exchange, launched careers, and empowered countless young artists through education, masterclasses, and outreach.

Since his passing, tributes have poured in from across continents. Jazz artists, festival organisers, and political leaders have paid homage to his remarkable contributions. Now, the Lagos jazz community, led by Ayoola Sadare (aka Shaddie Bobo), CEO of Inspiro Productions and organiser of the Lagos International Jazz Festival, joins the international celebration of Lombard’s extraordinary life.

For Sadare, this tribute is deeply personal. Reflecting on his mentor’s passing, he shared:

“The jazz world, especially jazz in Africa, has lost a giant. My boss, mentor, friend, father… Mr. Rashid Lombard. For a man of his stature, he was truly great. Too great. They don’t make them like him anymore.”

“This year, 2025, marks 20 years since I first met him at his festival in Cape Town introduced by veteran journalist Nseobong Okon-Ekong, who had before then been a guest at his festival. His vision became the spark and model for what I do today. Rashid had big dreams — and he pursued them fearlessly. From him, I learned that one is never too old to dream again, to set new goals. He took a personal interest in my work, mentoring and guiding me. I know he loved me deeply, and I loved him too. His daughter and close confidant till the very end, Yana Lomabrd Williams, told me so too. Rest in peace, Boss.”

Speaking on the upcoming tribute, Sadare said it’s more than a tribute jam session.

“It’s a statement that his light shines on across Africa and the world.”

The evening’s powerful lineup features a stellar array of Nigerian musical heavyweights, including Bright Gain, Wale Adeyemi, Victor Ademofe, Gloria Ibru, Herbert Kunle Ajayi (HKA), Agba Joshu, Kue Bounce, Elfreda Nana, Samuel Ayunke, Jesse Bangz, A Stringz, Zosu, Michael Gbenga, Mikifa, and many more spectacular performers