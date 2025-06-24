Lagos Gov Inaugurates Yikodeen, W/Africa’s Largest Safety Footwear Factory

Nigeria’s industrial and local content landscape is set to take a bold leap forward as Yikodeen Company Limited officially unveils its ultra-modern, expanded manufacturing facility in Lagos. The inauguration ceremony today will be chaired by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and will attended by other highly esteemed dignitaries from across government, industry, and traditional institutions.

The event is expected to mark a pivotal moment not only for Yikodeen but for Nigeria’s broader industrial ambitions. With the completion of this expansion, Yikodeen now operates the largest safety footwear manufacturing plant in West Africa, a 120,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility capable of producing 5,000 pairs of safety boots per day. This represents a 250-fold increase from the company’s humble beginnings in 2016, when daily output stood at just 20 pairs.

According to Founder and CEO, Yikodeen, Atunde Shamsideen Olayinka, the inauguration is more than a ribbon-cutting event.

“It is a declaration of intent; a symbol of what is possible when visionary thinking, local talent, and long-term investment converge in the service of national development,” he said. “We are not just opening a factory; we are unlocking new possibilities for industrial self-reliance in Nigeria and across Africa.”

Guests at expected at ceremony will include traditional rulers such as His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, the Ooni of Ife, and His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri. Also expected is the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, whose presence underscores the board’s continued commitment to indigenous capacity development in key industrial sectors. The Chairman of Yikodeen’s Board of Directors, Ajibola Akindele, will serve as chief host and welcome guests alongside Yikodeen’s leadership and team.

The new facility is equipped with some of the most advanced manufacturing and quality control technologies available globally. These include automated European production lines, precision-based quality assurance systems, and fully integrated production processes that support a diverse product range: industrial safety boots, educational footwear, and the fast-growing Yiko Plus athletic shoe line.

The scale and efficiency of the new factory reflect a deliberate strategy to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported safety footwear while promoting local job creation. Since the start of the expansion phase, Yikodeen has added over 180 skilled roles and anticipates hiring at least 20 more as operations scale to full capacity. Moreover, the factory’s increased output is projected to inject over ₦5 billion annually into the Nigerian economy through direct employment, local procurement, and regional supply chain engagement.

The expansion was made possible through a strategic investment from Aruwa Capital Management, one of Nigeria’s leading women-founded and women-focused private equity funds. While the financial terms were not publicly disclosed, the investment is widely believed to be in the multi-million-dollar range and was deployed to accelerate Yikodeen’s digital transformation, factory upgrade, and market expansion initiatives. This capital infusion also enabled the company to deepen its local sourcing capabilities and position itself for entry into key regional markets.

Commenting, Founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, noted: “Yikodeen’s trajectory is a model of what’s possible in Nigerian manufacturing. We invested not just in a company, but in a mission to demonstrate that world-class products can be made locally, at scale, by Nigerians.”

The company’s leadership has also emphasised the social impact of its journey. As part of the commissioning event, Yikodeen will present a short documentary video showcasing the company’s transformation from a microenterprise in 2016 to a continental manufacturing leader in 2025. A separate segment will highlight the company’s social investments, including training programs for youth, mentorship opportunities for aspiring manufacturers, and ongoing support for SMEs navigating capital access.

Yikodeen’s operations have been consistently aligned with Nigeria’s Local Content Development policy, and it remains the only safety footwear manufacturer certified by the NCDMB for supplying safety boots to the Nigerian oil and gas industry. This exclusive positioning has allowed the company to win major contracts, deepen its compliance infrastructure, and elevate local content as a standard of competitiveness.

In addition to the re-inauguration ceremony, invited guests will be treated to a guided tour of the factory’s new production lines and its experiential product booths, showcasing Yikodeen’s flagship collections and highlighting innovations in durability, ergonomics, and safety design. There will also be a Q&A session and live brand storytelling led by the company’s executive team to provide a deeper understanding of Yikodeen’s vision, milestones, and market strategy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to speak on the significance of industrial development in Lagos State and the importance of supporting homegrown enterprises that are committed to manufacturing excellence. His participation reflects the Lagos State government’s ongoing interest in catalysing local production and job creation as key drivers of economic transformation.

