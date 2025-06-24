Katsina Business Mogul, Mangal, Donates N80m for Urology Surgeries 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A business tycoon and philanthropist, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, has expended N80 million to sponsor urology surgeries and treatment for vulnerable patients in Katsina and neighbouring states.

Mangal, a Katsina-based business mogul, has been conducting urology surgeries and other free medical services for patients through his pet project, Mangal Foundation.

A Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the Mangal Foundation, Husaaini Kabir, disclosed this during the launch of another phase of the exercise in Katsina, the state capital.

Kabir explained that since the commencement of the free medical exercise, no fewer than 3,000 vulnerable patients have benefited in 10 different exercises conducted by the foundation previously.

He stressed that during this second quarter of the year, more than N20 million has been earmarked to sponsor the urology surgery for more than 100 patients across the state.

He added that the foundation has engaged the services of a reputable medical team and procured high quality drugs and medical equipment for the urology surgery and other treatments.

He reaffirmed that patients, who do not require surgery during the second phase of the exercise, would be checked and provided with free drugs and other medical services.

He said patients from different villages within the state, neighbouring states and from Niger Republic, would also benefit from the gesture.

“The main objective is to alleviate the burden of healthcare costs on the most vulnerable people, as many of the beneficiaries struggle to meet basic needs.

“This gesture, which is part of the Mangal Foundation’s social corporate responsibility, is aimed at giving back to the society, especially the less privileged,” Kabir added.

He noted that the foundation is exclusively for empowerment, development, educational, charitable purposes and supporting the poor and vulnerable in the area of healthcare and economic skill.

He further revealed that the foundation, initiated in 2016, had also sponsored eye, hernia and hydrocele surgical operations for thousands of vulnerable patients.

One of the beneficiaries, a member of staff of the state polytechnic, Malam Adamu Aliyu, commended the sponsor, saying that he has been looking for such an opportunity.

According to him, his little salary cannot afford him to go for the surgery, because the expenses are too much, praying to Almighty Allah to reward the sponsor.

Other beneficiaries also commended the gesture, and called on the government, private organisations and other wealthy individuals to also emulate the foundation.