Gatefield Urges Health Minister to Ban Vape Sales to Minors Amid Rising Youth Use

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





As the use of electronic cigarettes (vapes) surges among Nigerian youth, the advocacy group Gatefield Impact has launched a strategic campaign calling on the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, to immediately ban the sale of vape and e-cigarette products to individuals under the age of 18.

In a statement released by Gatefield’s Media Officer, Elizabeth Nwaiwu, in Abuja yesterday, the organisation urged the Ministry of Health to also enforce strict age-verification measures, warning that Nigeria faces an emerging public health crisis unless swift action is taken.

According to the statement, “Vaping is no longer a fringe issue; it is fast becoming a national epidemic.”

“Flavoured e-cigarettes are flooding schools, social spaces, and online platforms – fueled by aggressive marketing that deliberately targets young Nigerians,” it added.

The group cited the growing presence of sleek, tech-inspired vape devices, colourful packaging, fruity flavours, and social media endorsements as tactics used to attract minors.

Despite these clear trends, the firm warned that enforcement of sales restrictions remains weak or non-existent across the country.

The statement quoted a tobacco control advocate, Dr. OdunolaOlabintan, highlighting the industry’s strategic targeting of youth.

Olabintan said: “There’s a deliberate attempt to addict a new generation. These products are designed to appeal to children – easy to access, cleverly disguised, and marketed as trendy. We must say no to this deception and protect the health of our youth.”

Gatefield is holding the government accountable for what it describes as dangerous inaction.

At the core of the campaign is a pressing appeal for leadership to prioritize public health over industry profits.

According to the organisation, the health risks associated with vaping are well documented.

Vapes contain nicotine – a substance known to impair lung function, increase the risk of heart disease, and disrupt brain development in adolescents.

Early exposure to nicotine is also linked to long-term addiction and other substance use.

Gatefield is therefore demanding the following actions from the Ministry of Health and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC): “Immediate ban on the sale and marketing of vape and e-cigarette products to individuals under 18; and Implementation of mandatory age-verification systems for all sales.”

The firm also advocated public commitment from Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate to regulate emerging nicotine products as a matter of national health urgency.

The statement further quoted a public health expert, Dr. YemisiAdeboye, echoing the call for swift intervention.

Adeboye said, “It is the duty of the government to act – now, not later. We cannot afford to look away while our children are targeted by an industry that thrives on addiction.”

Gatefield warned that if left unchecked, the vaping trend could entrench long-term nicotine dependence and pose significant economic and health burdens in the future.

“Nigeria cannot afford the price of complacency,” the group concluded.