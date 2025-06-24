CitySports Africa Shines with Two Trophies from Germany’s Schwabenland Cup

Africa’s leading sports development institution, CitySports Africa, has once again made history. The renowned youth sports institution returned triumphantly from the prestigious Schwabenland Cup (European Football Cup) organised by Ballfreunde in Stuttgart, Germany, clinching two championship titles in the U9 and U15 categories, a feat never before achieved in a single international tournament by the academy.

The tournament, which took place between June 6th to 8th, 2025, was the first phase of the academy’s activities for the 2025 Global Sports Program (GSP). This trip to Stuttgart is the 14th international sports trip the academy has made over the years.

Competing in three categories, U9, U12, and U15, CitySports Africa’s teams displayed exceptional skill, discipline, and sportsmanship throughout the competition, proudly flying the Nigerian flag high on foreign soil.

All three teams progressed to the semi-finals, with the U9 and U15 clinching gold, and the brave fighters of the U12 category finishing in fourth place.

With two clean sheets and eight goals scored in the knockout phase, the outstanding U9 category clinched the European Cup title in style, while the U15 in a tightly contested final, scored in the penalty shootouts to emerge as champions of the 2025 Schwabenland Cup.

The academy’s back-to-back victories in the U9 and U15 brackets solidify its standing as one of Africa’s foremost youth football academies.

Speaking on the amazing feat, CEO Shola Opaleye said, “This moment is a testament to the talent, tenacity, and teamwork that define CitySports Africa.”

“This is not just a win for CitySports Africa, it’s a win for Nigeria. Taking home two trophies from an international tournament speaks volumes about the resilience, talent, and determination of our young athletes.

“Representing the country on this stage was an honour, and every child gave their all. We didn’t just participate, we dominated. From Nigeria to Stuttgart, the world saw our potential and our passion for the sport.

“The Schwabenland Cup, one of Europe’s most respected youth football tournaments, brought together elite teams from across the globe. CitySports Africa’s double win not only underscores its commitment to nurturing the next generation of sports stars but also positions Nigeria as a thriving hub for youth sports development,” he remarked.

This historic double win marks the first time CitySports Africa has secured two international trophies in one tournament, a milestone that reflects the academy’s unwavering pursuit of excellence, growth, and global competitiveness.

As the sports institution continues to break new ground and represent Nigeria on international stages, CitySports Africa remains committed to building world-class athletes and future leaders through sport.