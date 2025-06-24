  • Tuesday, 24th June, 2025

Brazilian Vice President Alckmin Arrives Nigeria for Historic Strategic Dialogue

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

.His visit expected to unlock billions in trade deals as Nigeria-Brazil partnership deepens

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and his wife, Maria Lúcia Alckmin arrived the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Tuesday morning, marking the commencement of the highly anticipated Second Session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM).
The high-profile visit, which kicks off today, represents a watershed moment in Nigeria’s South-South diplomatic engagement and is expected to yield significant policy breakthroughs across multiple sectors.
The Brazilian delegation was received by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; and other top Nigerian government officials.
Speaking at the airport reception, Senator Hadejia described the visit as “a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s renewed hope agenda,” emphasising the strategic importance of deepening ties with Brazil.
According to him: “This dialogue mechanism represents our commitment to leveraging South-South partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to our citizens.
“Brazil’s expertise in agribusiness, energy transition, and industrial development aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s transformation priorities and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”
The three-day summit will culminate in the signing of over 30 Memoranda of Understanding across critical sectors, including defence cooperation, agricultural technology transfer, energy collaboration, and cultural exchange programmes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.