Babalakin & Co Celebrates 37 Years of Legal Excellence with Inaugural Art Exhibition

On July 1, 2025, the law firm, Babalakin & Co, will mark its 37th anniversary with a powerful and inspiring celebration of creativity: the firm’s inaugural Art Exhibition and Prize Giving Ceremony. This event, which will be held at its Lagos office, serves not only as a commemoration of the firm’s legacy, but as a strong statement of its commitment to social impact, innovation, and cultural investment.

As part of its growing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the Art Competition and Exhibition was conceived to spotlight and uplift emerging Nigerian artists across painting, drawing, and sculpture. With over 250 submissions received from across the country, the final exhibition will showcase the top 26 shortlisted works, each a testament to the immense talent thriving in Nigeria today.

The highlight of the evening will be the announcement and award of the top three winners, alongside a People’s Choice Award selected through public voting. Cash prizes will be awarded: N5 million to the winner, N2.5 million to the second place submission and N1.5 million for 3rd place. In addition, N1 million will be awarded to the People’s Choice recipient. These prizes not only recognise excellence, but also represent a meaningful investment in the artists’ futures.

The success and credibility of the competition would not have been possible without the invaluable support of a distinguished Panel of Judges, Sehinde Odimayo, Duke Asidere, Dotun Sulaiman and Kola Aina – renowned figures in Nigeria’s art and creative community – who generously offered their time and expertise to review each submission.

Beyond its legal expertise, Babalakin & Co. has long championed excellence in education, social development, and nation-building. This art exhibition further expands that commitment, by integrating the arts into its vision for a more inclusive and dynamic Nigerian society.

Set to become an annual event, the Babalakin & Co Art Exhibition is poised to become a touchstone within Nigeria’s creative and professional communities – a space where law meets art, and where innovation is honoured in all its forms.

As the firm celebrates 37 years of legal excellence, this event is a bold reminder of its continued dedication to impact, innovation, and a future where creativity and professionalism coexist and thrive.