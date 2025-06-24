At Durbar Festival 2025, Maltina Makes Happiness Contagious

Maltina, a leading malt drink in Nigeria, joined thousands in celebrating the Zaria Durbar Festival 2025.

Held annually during Eid festivities, the Durbar Festival is one of Northern Nigeria’s most iconic cultural traditions, owing to its breathtaking expression of unity, royalty, and historical pride. From the Emir’s grand procession to dazzling horsemen and vibrant parades, the festival honours centuries of strength and shared identity.

This year, Maltina brought more than refreshment to Durbar; the brand brought a sense of belonging and connection. Families and friends gathered around the Maltina experience zones to enjoy chilled drinks, participate in cultural games, laugh, reconnect, and create new memories together. In those vibrant moments, clinking bottles and sharing smiles, happiness became contagious.

“Durbar is a celebration of heritage, community and togetherness, values we hold dear at Maltina,” said Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications, Nigerian Breweries Plc. “As a brand that has refreshed generations of Nigerians, we are proud to be part of this vibrant tradition, not just by observing it, but by contributing to the spirit of unity and refreshment that brings families, communities, and cultures together.”

Durbar 2025 may have marked another chapter in the festival’s long and noble history. Still, for Maltina, it was also a moment to affirm its place at the centre of Nigerian heritage, not just as a beloved malt drink, but as a true partner in celebrating the values that unite people.