  • Tuesday, 24th June, 2025

At Durbar Festival 2025, Maltina Makes Happiness Contagious

Life & Style | 1 minute ago

Maltina, a leading malt drink in Nigeria, joined thousands in celebrating the Zaria Durbar Festival 2025.

Held annually during Eid festivities, the Durbar Festival is one of Northern Nigeria’s most iconic cultural traditions, owing to its breathtaking expression of unity, royalty, and historical pride. From the Emir’s grand procession to dazzling horsemen and vibrant parades, the festival honours centuries of strength and shared identity.

This year, Maltina brought more than refreshment to Durbar; the brand brought a sense of belonging and connection. Families and friends gathered around the Maltina experience zones to enjoy chilled drinks, participate in cultural games, laugh, reconnect, and create new memories together. In those vibrant moments, clinking bottles and sharing smiles, happiness became contagious.

“Durbar is a celebration of heritage, community and togetherness, values we hold dear at Maltina,” said Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications, Nigerian Breweries Plc. “As a brand that has refreshed generations of Nigerians, we are proud to be part of this vibrant tradition, not just by observing it, but by contributing to the spirit of unity and refreshment that brings families, communities, and cultures together.”

Durbar 2025 may have marked another chapter in the festival’s long and noble history. Still, for Maltina, it was also a moment to affirm its place at the centre of Nigerian heritage, not just as a beloved malt drink, but as a true partner in celebrating the values that unite people.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.