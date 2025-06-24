’Artificial Intelligence, a Tool, Not Substitute’, CJN Cautions Judges

Stories by Steve Aya

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, has emphasised the importance of applying caution in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the nation’s judicial system. While acknowledging the promise AI holds for enhancing justice delivery, she stressed that its adoption must be guided by robust ethical and legal safeguards. Justice Kekere-Ekun made this known at a public lecture hosted by the Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos, at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall on last Wednesday.

Delivering her lecture themed “Justice in the Digital Age: Leveraging Technology for an Efficient and Accessible Judiciary in Nigeria”, the CJN noted that “AI is increasingly being used to improve operational efficiency and legal service delivery. From virtual assistants to sophisticated data analytics tools, many technologies are now available to support legal processes and improve outcomes.”

Her Lordship also pointed out that although AI use in Nigeria’s Judiciary is still at a preliminary stage, legal tech companies such as LawPavilion and Publisher of the Nigeria Weekly Law Reports have already introduced digital solutions that provide electronic access to case laws, legal precedents, and court forms.

The CJN further noted that while AI can streamline operations, it must not undermine the independence or impartiality of the Judiciary.

“Artificial Intelligence should support, not replace the judgement and discretion of Judges. Its implementation must be approached cautiously, with careful attention to issues like data privacy, ethical use, and algorithmic bias.”

She added that the Judiciary’s embrace of technology, would depend on the broader strength of Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and multi-sector collaboration.

“The Judiciary cannot achieve digital transformation in isolation. It requires support from other institutions, continuous investment in infrastructure, and the development of digital skills among Judges, Lawyers, and court personnel.”

Justice Kekere-Ekun also listed some digital reforms currently being undertaken the Judiciary, which include virtual court sittings, digital case filing and service, online portals, case management systems, automated transcription, and the gradual use of AI tools. Despite these advancements, she also acknowledged the major obstacles still facing the digital transition of the courts which include poor infrastructure, limited access to internet and power, low digital literacy among legal practitioners, cybersecurity risks, and the absence of clear regulatory frameworks.

The CJN concluded by stressing the need for targeted investments, and deliberate policy efforts to bridge infrastructural and digital divides across the nation’s Judiciary.

“Unless these gaps are addressed, disparities in access to justice will continue to grow between regions”, she warned.

The event was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Pro-Chancellor of UNILAG, Chief Wole Olanipekun; Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; and the Chairman of the Lecture, Prof Akin Oyebode.